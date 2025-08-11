Nagaland's Dear Dwaraka Morning, Dear Blitzen Evening, and Dear Finch Night lottery results will be announced today at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively. Prizes range from Rs 120 to Rs 1 crore.
The latest results for the Nagaland State Lottery will be announced today for all three draws—Dear Dwaraka Morning at 1 PM, Dear Blitzen Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Finch Night at 8 PM. In India, state-run lotteries are legal in 13 states, with Nagaland being among the most popular for its daily draws under the Lottery Sambad scheme. Stay tuned for the latest updates and see if luck is on your side today.
Daily Draw Schedule
Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Fridays, the draws are titled:
- Dear Dwaraka Morning – 1:00 PM
- Dear Blitzen Evening – 6:00 PM
- Dear Finch Night - 8:00 PM
Prize Structure for August 11
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
- Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms.
- Navigating to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Selecting the relevant draw date and title.
- Clicking on “Today Result View”.
- Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
- Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents.
- Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.