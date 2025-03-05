Mumbai to Bengaluru: 5 cities account for half of India's Mutual Fund investments

The data released by the report adds that with about 27.29 per cent of total Assets Under Management (AUM), Mumbai comes in first place. The city's total AUM stands at Rs 18.92 lakh crores.

ANI |Published: Mar 5, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Half of India's mutual fund investment comes from the top five cities of India, says a report by asset management firm Abakkus. According to the report, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata are the top five cities that contribute about fifty per cent of mutual fund investments in India.

Pune's share stands at 2.7 lakh crore, or 3.9 per cent, and Kolkata is at the fifth rank on the list with Rs 2.4 lakh crore of investment in mutual funds, or 3.48 per cent of the total AUM, according to the report.

The Indian mutual fund industry achieved new heights in 2024 as it surpassed Rs 68 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM). According to the AMFI data, the mutual fund industry's AUM crossed Rs 68 lakh crore in 2024 by November 2024. In December 2023, the AUM was Rs 50.78 lakh crore, which means the AUM has grown by 34 per cent in this period.

The maximum growth came in the equity mutual funds--the equity mutual fund AUM stood at Rs 30.5 lakh crore--45 per cent of the total AUM. A decade ago, the Indian equity mutual fund AUM was a mere Rs 1.9 lakh crore. In August 2023, the AUM crossed Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time. This suggests that the AUM has more than doubled in less than 18 months.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has achieved remarkable milestones in 2024. The SIP AUM reached an all-time high of Rs 13.54 lakh crore in November 2024. The SIP accounts also hit a record high, at 10.23 crore in November 2024, up from 10.12 crore in September 2024.

Monthly SIP inflows witnessed an impressive 48 per cent growth year-over-year, surging from Rs 17,073 crore in November 2023 to Rs 25,320 crore in November 2024. SIPs have become a cornerstone of wealth creation for Indian retail investors. But with markets going down, equity mutual funds have lost up to 20 per cent over the last nine months.

However, on average, historically, MFs have given a 12-14 per cent return over a period of 5-10 years.

