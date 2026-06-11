India is rapidly becoming a global financial services talent hub, with Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru in the top 30 markets, a Colliers report finds. The growth is driven by a deep talent pool, technology expertise, and operational scale.

India is rapidly strengthening its position as a global talent hub for financial services, with Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru featuring among the world's top 30 financial services markets, according to Colliers' latest research report.

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The report, Global Financial Services Markets: Top Talent Locations 2026, said India's major cities are gaining prominence due to strong labour availability, talent pipelines, venture capital activity and industry output.

India's Key Financial Centres

According to the report, Mumbai has been identified as a leading "Global Centre" for financial services talent, while Delhi NCR emerged as a key "Strategic Centre" and Bengaluru was recognised among the world's leading "Domestic & Operational Centres."

"India is rapidly strengthening its position as a global financial services hub, backed by a deep talent pool, technology expertise and operational scale," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.

The report noted that as financial services firms increasingly balance access to talent, cost competitiveness and technological transformation, Indian cities are becoming important destinations for both strategic and operational functions.

Dominance in Asia-Pacific Talent

Colliers said India continues to lead the Asia-Pacific region on talent depth and labour strength, with Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru ranking among the region's strongest markets for financial services talent.

The report highlighted that India leads the labour index category in APAC, with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune occupying the top three positions in the region.

"These cities, supported by large, skilled workforces and strong pipelines of financial services professionals, reinforce India's role as a critical talent market for both regional and global organizations," the report said.

Emerging Domestic Hubs

Beyond the three leading cities, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai were identified as emerging domestic and operational centres supporting financial services firms through back-office, shared services and specialised functions.

Impact on Office Real Estate

Colliers said India's leading office markets continue to benefit from strong talent availability, technology expertise and the expanding real estate footprint of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies.

The report added that cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai are increasingly attracting financial services firms due to cost advantages, deep talent pools and rapidly maturing business ecosystems.

Looking ahead, Colliers expects the financial services sector to play a larger role in India's office market.

"With increasing space uptake from leading global and domestic BFSI firms, the sector is likely to account for 15-20 per cent of office demand in the next few years," Mehrotra said.

Global Shift to Data-Driven Strategies

The report also highlighted a growing shift toward data-driven workforce and location strategies across the global financial services industry.

"As organizations reassess their talent and real estate strategies, access to market data and insights is becoming more important. Firms taking an evidence-based approach will be better positioned to compete for talent and capture growth," said Mike Davis, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Occupier Services, Colliers. (ANI)