The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines for a detailed plan to shift operations from Mumbai's CSMIA to the new Navi Mumbai airport. A slight delay to the transition has been proposed by the government due to the redevelopment of CSMIA's T1.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to submit a detailed plan to the airport operator for shifting operations from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with the government proposing to delay the transition by a few weeks, sources told ANI.

The development follows a meeting convened to discuss the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA and the consequent transition of airline operations to NMIA. The ministry has proposed delaying the transition timeline by a few weeks, while seeking greater clarity from airlines on how they plan to move their operations to the new airport, the sources said.

Consultations to Finalize Transition Plan

A consultation meeting involving airlines, the airport operator and the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be convened on October 13 to firm up the transition plan for shifting passengers from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai, they said.

Another meeting is expected to be held in the last week of October for discussions on the final transition plan. The meeting was attended by senior leadership of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) and representatives of various domestic airlines.

NMIA's Readiness and Airline Concerns

During the meeting, AAHL highlighted NMIA's readiness to handle the proposed transition, supported by infrastructure and passenger amenities at the airport. The airport operator also highlighted connectivity, in-flight catering facilities, hotels, lounges and other supporting services available to support airline operations and passengers.

The discussion, which lasted close to 90 minutes, also saw AAHL leadership engage with airline operators on operational concerns and respond to queries relating to the proposed transition and the redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1, sources said.

The consultations come amid plans for the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport, which necessitates changes in the way airline operations are distributed between CSMIA and the newly operational NMIA. The government is now working with airlines and airport operators to firm up the transition schedule and operational arrangements before finalising the plan, with further consultations expected over the coming weeks. (ANI)