Morgan Stanley forecasts the BSE Sensex to reach 95,000 by December 2027 under a base-case scenario, driven by strong domestic growth, steady global conditions, and favorable India-US trade developments, projecting 18.1 percent earnings CAGR.

Morgan Stanley Projects BSE Sensex Could Reach 95,000 By Late 2027

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The BSE Sensex could rise to 95,000 by December 2027, offering an upside of 16 per cent from current levels, under Morgan Stanley's base-case scenario, with the brokerage assigning a 50 per cent probability to the projection. In its latest India Equity Strategy Outlook report, Morgan Stanley said its forecast is underpinned by robust domestic growth, steady global economic conditions, a resolution of the India-US trade deal and Brent crude prices remaining below USD 100 per barrel.

"Our return forecast assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal, and Brent oil <US$100," the report said. The brokerage said its base case also factors in another 75 basis points increase in policy rates and a positive liquidity environment. It does not anticipate a bunching of new equity issuances and expects retail investor demand to remain ahead of supply. "We project an 18.1% CAGR in Sensex earnings through F2029," Morgan Stanley said.

Under its bullish scenario, which carries a 30 per cent probability, the brokerage sees the Sensex reaching 105,000 by December 2027, implying an upside of 28 per cent. This scenario assumes crude oil prices remain persistently below USD 75 per barrel, easing supply-side pressures and lower inflation estimates. It also factors in a reduction in long-term capital gains tax rates to zero, reforms that support flows into the economy and markets, and a pause in the global artificial intelligence trade without a collapse. Morgan Stanley expects earnings to compound at 20.3 per cent annually during FY2026-29 under this scenario.

However, the brokerage has assigned a 20 per cent probability to its bearish scenario, under which the Sensex could decline to 68,000 by December 2027, a fall of 17 per cent. "Oil prices surge past US$100/barrel and stay over that level for several months, the RBI ends up tightening to protect macro stability and global growth slows meaningfully," the report said, outlining the conditions behind its bearish projection. In this scenario, Sensex earnings are expected to compound at 15.8 per cent annually during FY2026-29, with perceptibly lower growth over the next 12 months. The brokerage also expects equity valuation multiples to decline amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

Beyond the near-term market outlook, Morgan Stanley highlighted India's relatively resilient growth profile and its potential to benefit if global AI-related capital expenditure loses momentum or geopolitical tensions ease. "India offers durable, diversified, and decoupled growth – characteristics that will likely bring upside risks to Indian stocks if the AI capex story wanes and/or geopolitics settle down. In any case, India's earnings growth cycle is gaining traction," the report said. Morgan Stanley's three scenarios place the Sensex at 95,000 in the base case, 105,000 in the bull case and 68,000 in the bear case by December 2027. (ANI)