Moody's Ratings forecasts a stable outlook for global banks in 2027, citing strong capitalisation. However, challenges like geopolitical tensions, rising borrowing costs, and private credit exposure remain key risks for the sector.

Moody's Ratings Predicts Stable Credit Outlook for Global Banks 2027

Global banks are expected to maintain stable credit profiles in 2027, supported by strong capitalisation, resilient deposit franchises and sustained profitability, although geopolitical tensions, higher borrowing costs and growing exposure to private credit markets could create asset-quality pressures, according to a report by Moody's Ratings. The report said banks were entering the year from a position of strength but would face a period of transition as regulatory changes, sovereign debt risks and technological investments reshape the global banking landscape.

"Our outlook for global banks is stable for 2027, reflecting supportive macroeconomic conditions, strong capitalisation, ample liquidity, resilient deposit franchises and solid profitability," the report said.

Moody's expects GDP growth across G20 advanced economies to remain around 1.7 per cent in 2027, providing a broadly supportive operating environment for banks. Continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, energy systems and defence are also expected to create lending opportunities. However, the ratings agency cautioned that geopolitical fragmentation, regional conflicts and trade wars could increase market volatility and create sector-specific credit stress.

"Geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping credit risk as regional conflicts and trade wars increase the risk of heightened volatility and sector-specific credit stress," the report said.

On the interest rate front, Moody's expects net interest margins to remain strong, particularly for banks with a higher share of deposit funding and floating-rate lending. However, funding costs are likely to rise amid competition for deposits. The delayed impact of higher borrowing costs could also weigh on corporate and household borrowers refinancing debt originated during the earlier low-interest-rate environment. Commercial real estate, leveraged borrowers and weaker consumer-credit segments are expected to remain vulnerable.

The report also flagged growing interconnectedness between banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), noting that expanding private-market exposures could create risks that are difficult to assess during periods of financial stress. On technology investments, Moody's said banks that successfully translate AI spending into operational efficiency and stronger customer relationships would be better positioned to compete. "Banks that achieve sustainable benefits from AI and other technology investments will be best positioned to compete," it said.

The agency added that strong governance, cybersecurity and risk management would remain critical as banks expand their use of digital technologies. Overall, diversified franchises, disciplined underwriting and strong liquidity management are expected to distinguish resilient banks from those facing greater credit and earnings pressures in 2027.