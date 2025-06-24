Key approvals include contracts for Metro Lines 4, 4A, and 6, covering rolling stock, signalling, and power systems. Larsen & Toubro, IRCON International, and NCC Ltd. secured major contracts.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approved 19 key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore at its Executive Committee meeting, to accelerate Metro Rollout and Smart Transport Systems.



"These projects will accelerate economic activity, enhance urban mobility, and improve the quality of life for every citizen. This is not merely an investment in metro corridors, it is a strategic advancement towards a smarter, more connected Maharashtra," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



Major approvals include a substantial ₹4,788 crore contract to Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for integrated systems on Metro Line 4 & 4A, encompassing rolling stock, signalling, and depot equipment with five years of maintenance. Civil works for Metro Line 4A saw a revised approval of ₹557.55 crore, while L&T will also undertake ₹188.59 crore ballastless trackwork for Metro Line 4.



Metro Line 6 received significant allocations, with IRCON International Ltd. securing a ₹668.15 crore contract for power supply and E&M systems, and NCC Ltd. awarded ₹2,269.66 crore for rolling stock and signalling systems.



Additionally, Multi-modal integration works for Metro Line 4 & 4A, valued at ₹535.08 crore, were divided into four packages among various JVs. Other notable contracts include AFC systems for Metro Line 4 & 4A (Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., ₹249.97 Cr), OHE and power distribution for Metro Lines 9 & 7A (Leena Powertech-Umesh Brothers Consortium, ₹118.28 Cr), and ballastless track for Metro Line 2B (Paras Railtech Pvt. Ltd., ₹99.99 Cr). The MTHL Package-4 also saw a revised contract cost of ₹551.41 crore for ITS and toll management systems.



"With over ₹12,000 crore of strategic investments, we are advancing toward a seamless, sustainable, and inclusive metro network and other Infrastructure that will define the next era of urban mobility for the state," Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA Eknath Shinde said.



"The focus remains on enhancing last-mile connectivity, accelerating commissioning timelines, and delivering commuter-centric infrastructure that supports seamless, multimodal movement across the MMR," Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, stated.