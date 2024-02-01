Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, other tech top bosses to visit in India in February

    Top executives from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. are touring India over the next week to court the country's millions of programmers and support the adoption of artificial intelligence services in a key market. 

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella other tech top bosses to visit in India in February gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Over the course of the next week, top executives from Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will be visiting India in an effort to woo the nation's millions of programmers and encourage the use of AI services in a critical market. 

    Next week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit Bengaluru, the centre of the nation's IT industry, to speak with developers and researchers about "discovering new opportunities with AI". He will also discuss the advantages and disadvantages of next-generation AI with Mumbai's business elites.

    Separately, Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean will address academics, developers, and entrepreneurs in Bengaluru on AI's next frontier. He will also take part in a fireside talk regarding India's role in allowing AI to deliver significant social impact.

    The simultaneous appearances underscore the significance of India for businesses as well as the larger AI industry. At a time when AI expertise is frequently in short supply, India is developing as one of the greatest sources of AI talent for startups and multinational corporations, with over 5 million programmers. Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang stated that India may become the world's biggest supplier of AI knowledge while on a vacation there last year.

    Before moving to the US for graduate school, Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai both studied engineering as young adults growing up in India. The AI push might define both of their careers. The transition to artificial intelligence (AI) has been dubbed "bigger than the internet" by Pichai and "Microsoft's moment" by Nadella.

    Microsoft recently said that it will provide 100,000 Indian engineers with training on the newest AI tools and technologies. Nearly half a million developers with expertise in AI and data sciences were tallied by Nasscom, the trade association for the Indian IT sector, last year.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Interim Budget 2024 Sitharaman praises THIS 18 year old Indian during her speech gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman praises THIS 18-yr-old Indian during her speech

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch snt

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch

    Interim Budget 2024 FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech at 58 minutes gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget in July 2024 assertion goes viral (WATCH)

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH] ATG

    'Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH]

    'The Passenger' to 'Saindhav': What to Watch this weekend RKK

    ‘The Passenger’ to 'Saindhav': What to Watch this weekend

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

    Interim Budget 2024 Sitharaman praises THIS 18 year old Indian during her speech gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman praises THIS 18-yr-old Indian during her speech

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court AJR

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon