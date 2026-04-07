Attero's B2B scrap trading platform, MetalMandi, has crossed 2 lakh downloads and aims for 5X growth in five years. With over 1.1 lakh users, it seeks to formalize India's scrap supply chain and reduce the country's import dependence.

MetalMandi, the B2B digital scrap trading platform from Attero, has crossed over 2 lakh downloads across India and is targeting 5X growth over the next five years, as it scales its presence across the country's scrap and recycling ecosystem. Launched in 2025, the platform currently has over 1.1 lakh registered users, more than 50,000 monthly active users, and around 4,000 daily active users, with participation spanning 28+ states and over 100 cities. It facilitates the procurement of around 15,000 metric tonnes of scrap metal every month, translating to approximately 150,000-200,000 metric tonnes annually through its network. The platform is targeting annual revenue of Rs. 10,000 crore over the next 5 years.

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Formalising India's Scrap Supply Chain

"India is a net importer of almost every critical metal, from copper and aluminium to battery materials and rare earths, even as large volumes of scrap are generated domestically. The challenge has been the absence of a formal, transparent supply chain that can efficiently channel this scrap back into the industry. Today, most of this ecosystem remains fragmented, with limited price discovery, lack of verified buyers and sellers, and heavy reliance on intermediaries. In the current geopolitical environment, where supply chains are increasingly being disrupted and critical materials are being used as strategic levers by countries, building resilient domestic supply chains is becoming critical for India. MetalMandi is designed to address this gap by formalising the scrap supply chain, improving price discovery, and directly connecting supply with demand at scale. Our vision is to make it the de-facto pricing and trading platform for metal scrap and e-waste in India, while enabling a more self-reliant and secure resource ecosystem," said Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Attero.

This becomes particularly relevant as global supply chains continue to face uncertainty, with disruptions, export restrictions, and resource nationalism impacting the availability of critical materials. Despite growing domestic scrap generation, inefficiencies in collection, aggregation, and price discovery have historically limited India's ability to fully utilise this resource, keeping import dependence high. By formalising this ecosystem and enabling transparent, traceable flows of material, platforms like MetalMandi can play a key role in strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing exposure to external shocks.

Platform Traction and Key Features

Activity on the platform is seeing strong traction across key industrial hubs, with Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad emerging as major centres of participation.

Transparent Pricing and Benchmarks

MetalMandi currently provides live market-linked scrap price updates, enabling more accurate price discovery across regions. It is also the only platform offering structured pricing benchmarks for e-waste linked to underlying metal price fluctuations, bringing greater transparency to a segment that has traditionally lacked reliable price discovery.

AI-Powered Enhancements and Future Roadmap

The platform has also deployed artificial intelligence to improve transaction reliability. AI-led quality inspection tools using live image detection are being leveraged to identify scrap categories and assess quality in real time, helping improve price accuracy and improve seamlessness between buyers and sellers. The company is also preparing to launch a marketplace model that will enable direct interaction between buyers and sellers on the platform.

Ensuring Transaction Reliability

To support more transparent transactions, MetalMandi utilizes end-to-end traceability features, including document uploads, geo-tracking, shipment monitoring, and verification of buyers and sellers. By enabling transparent pricing, verified participation, and digital traceability, MetalMandi is helping bring greater structure to India's scrap supply chain while improving efficiency and access across the ecosystem.