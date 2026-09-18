Meta is rolling out parental supervision tools for its Threads platform in the Asia Pacific. Accessible via the Family Centre, these controls allow parents to monitor usage, set time limits, and manage their teens' privacy and content settings.

Meta is rolling out parental supervision on Threads across Asia Pacific, giving parents and guardians new controls over their teenagers' time spent on the platform, privacy settings and content preferences, the company said. Threads is Meta's social media platform focused on text-based conversations and sharing updates.

New Supervision Tools and Features

Starting this week, parents using Meta's Family Centre in Asia Pacific will be able to access supervision tools for their teens on Threads, extending parental controls already available across Meta's other apps.

Under the new system, parents can view how much time their teen has spent on Threads each day over the previous week, along with the average daily usage for that period. They can also set daily time limits and block access during selected days and hours.

The company said parents will have additional control over Teen Accounts, which come with built-in protections including private accounts and limits on the content teens can see. “Beginning this week, parents can decide if teens under 16 can change any of these settings to be less strict,” Meta said, adding that parents will also receive new insights and controls.

Enhanced Privacy and Content Management

Parents will also be able to adjust sleep mode, which limits or blocks access to Threads at night. Notifications are muted and auto-replies are enabled by default between 10 PM and 7 AM.

The supervision tools will allow parents to manage who can tag their teen in posts and approve certain privacy settings and sensitive content preferences. Meta said time limits will apply to the total time spent on Threads when the platform is used across multiple devices.

Purpose and Future Expansion

The company said the new supervision tools are intended to give parents greater visibility into their teens' experience on Threads while complementing the protections built into Teen Accounts.

Parents and guardians can set up supervision through Meta's Family Centre. Meta said it will continue expanding its supervision tools to make it easier for parents to access controls and gain visibility into their teens' experiences across its apps “all in one place”. The rollout expands Meta's parental supervision tools on Threads in the Asia Pacific region, with the company indicating that further controls and features will be added over time. (ANI)