    Meet Pavan Davuluri, IIT Madras graduate, who is now Microsoft Windows boss

    Davuluri has worked for over 23 years at Microsoft and was involved in its work with Qualcomm and AMD to create processors for Surface.  He is the latest Indian to take on a leadership role at a Big Tech company much like Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    An IIT Madras alumnus, Pavan Davuluri was named Microsoft Windows and Surface's new chief, becoming the latest Indian to assume a leadership position at a Big Tech business, following in the footsteps of Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai.

    Davuluri takes over from longtime product chief Panos Panay who left the department to join Amazon last year. Mikhail Parakhin was the head of the Windows division, while Davuluri was in charge of the Surface group earlier. He has taken over the Surface and Windows departments following the resignations of Panay and Parakhin. 

    Parakhin took charge of Windows, alongside his existing responsibilities as CEO of Web and Advertising at Microsoft, overseeing products such as Bing, Edge, and Copilot.

    An internal memo from Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices, accessed by The Verge outlined the new hierarchy in the organisation. He said the decision will help the organisation to take a "holistic approach" to build its devices and experiences in the "AI era".

    "We are uniting the Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices teams as a fundamental component of the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division as part of this transition. This will allow us to design silicon, systems, experiences, and gadgets for this AI age across Windows client and cloud in an integrated manner," he said.

    Davuluri has been with Microsoft for over 23 years and was involved in its collaboration with Qualcomm and AMD to develop CPUs for Surface. 

    Microsoft recently appointed DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of a new AI division. With this Mikhail Parakhin's team has been absorbed into the new AI division. This comes as Microsoft is expected to unveil new next-generation AI features and Arm-based Surface hardware soon. 

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
