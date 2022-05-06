Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Delhi cafe run entirely by specially-abled staff; read social media reactions

    A café named Echoes, situated in Satya Niketan offers customers a heart-warming dining experience.

    India, First Published May 6, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    A video shows a café in South Delhi named Echoes, fully operated by specially-abled people. The whole staff at this cafe includes deaf, dumb & mute staff who express themselves only through sign language. This unique café is situated in South Delhi's Satya Niketan and offers jobs to individuals with physical disabilities. 

    While a customer enters the café, a staff member directs him/her to the table using sign language. For every visitor, notepads have been provided, and each dish on the menu has been allotted specific codes. To order food, customers can note down their orders in assigned codes. Many placards are also kept on the table for consumers for frequent demands like- Water please, Bill, Thank-you etc.

    Instagram user 'whatshotdelhi' posted this video and in the caption mentioned all the details about the café.

    It is said that the café was formed by a group of friends, four years ago in Delhi’s Satyaniketan. At present, the business employs around 40 specially-abled staff. 
    Because the café's personnel includes persons with disabilities, there are notice boards at the entrance with all the alphabets inscribed on them. Each alphabet has its own symbol that it uses to communicate.
    Customers and tourists praised the programme for its innovative concept.

    After being posted on social media, the video went insanely popular. The original concept was also well received by netizens. "Need more like this," one user said. "It's a fantastic cafe with very wonderful meals," said another. Check it out.

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
