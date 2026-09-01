Maruti Suzuki crossed the 1-million-unit mark in total sales in the first five months of FY26-27. Hyundai Motor India posted its highest-ever domestic sales for August, and Tata Motors recorded 49% YoY growth in commercial vehicle sales.

Maruti Suzuki India crossed the 1-million-unit mark in total sales within the first five months of financial year 2026-27, while Hyundai Motor India posted its highest-ever domestic sales for August and Tata Motors recorded a 49 per cent year-on-year growth in commercial vehicle sales in the same month.

Maruti Suzuki's Sales Performance

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,19,220 units in August 2026, including 1,80,078 units in domestic sales, 5,298 units sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and 33,844 units in exports. Its cumulative total sales during April-August stood at 11,43,365 units, compared with 8,89,070 units in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,76,971 units in August, compared with 1,31,278 units a year earlier. Utility vehicle sales rose to 79,045 units from 54,043 units, while compact and mid-size passenger car sales increased to 77,166 units from 59,597 units.

Hyundai's Record-Breaking August

While, Hyundai Motor India recorded domestic sales of 54,396 units in August, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year and the highest-ever for any August month. Its total sales, including exports, rose 8.8 per cent to 65,796 units. Domestic sales during April-August increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year.

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said the record domestic performance reflected the popularity of the company's product range. "Our August domestic sales of 54,396 units (+23.6% YoY), the highest-ever figure for any August month, reflect the popularity of Hyundai's versatile product portfolio," Garg said.

Hyundai said its exports during August were affected by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment. It remained optimistic that export demand would remain strong in the coming months as the geopolitical situation improves.

Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Growth

Tata Motors' domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 33 per cent to 36,619 units. Heavy commercial vehicle truck sales increased 42 per cent to 10,612 units, while intermediate and light medium commercial vehicle truck sales rose 20 per cent to 6,859 units. Passenger carrier sales increased 31 per cent to 4,701 units, while small commercial vehicle cargo and pickup sales rose 34 per cent to 14,447 units.

Within medium and heavy commercial vehicles, Tata Motors' domestic sales rose 31 per cent to 17,531 units. Domestic and international sales of the segment increased 29 per cent to 18,920 units.

Market Response

At the time of reporting, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading at Rs 13,067, down 3.54 per cent; Hyundai Motor India shares at Rs 2,211.60, up 0.30 per cent; and Tata Motors shares at Rs 458.85, down 2.60 per cent. (ANI)