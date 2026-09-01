Mahindra & Mahindra's SUV sales surged 50% YoY in August to 59,257 units, with overall sales up 42%. JSW MG Motor India reported a 14% rise in wholesale sales to 7,508 units as both automakers recorded strong growth ahead of the festive season.

Mahindra & Mahindra's SUV sales surged 50 per cent year-on-year in August to 59,257 units, while JSW MG Motor India reported a 14 per cent rise in wholesale sales to 7,508 units, as both automakers recorded growth across their respective portfolios.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Sales Surge

Mahindra's overall auto sales, including exports, rose 42 per cent to 1,07,648 vehicles in August 2026, according to the company's sales data. The automaker said demand remained strong across its portfolio and expects to build on the momentum during the upcoming festive season.

Detailed Breakdown Across Segments

"In August, we achieved SUV sales of 59257 units delivering growth of 50%, and total vehicle sales stood at 107648, a 42% YoY growth," said Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra's domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 22 per cent to 27,415 units, while exports increased 71 per cent to 6,054 units. Its three-wheeler sales, including electric three-wheelers, grew 42 per cent to 14,922 units.

Farm Equipment Business

Its farm equipment business also reported 5 per cent growth in domestic tractor sales at 27,595 units in August. Total tractor sales, including exports, rose 5 per cent to 29,507 units. Veejay Nakra, President, Farm Equipment Business, said steady improvement in rainfall had helped near-normal Kharif sowing, while continued government support and the upcoming festive season "should bolster rural sentiment."

JSW MG Motor India Records Growth

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India recorded wholesale sales of 7,508 units in August, up 14 per cent from the year-ago period. The company said growth continued across both internal combustion engine and new energy vehicle portfolios. The company also launched the MG Hector Tomahawk in EV and plug-in hybrid variants during August. Dispatches of the Tomahawk EV to dealerships have begun, with deliveries scheduled to start in September, while test drives and deliveries of the PHEV variant are scheduled to begin in November.

The companies' August performance comes with the festive season ahead, with Mahindra expecting to build on demand momentum and JSW MG Motor India preparing to begin deliveries of its new electric SUV. At the time of reporting, Mahindra & Mahindra shares were quoted at Rs 3,325, up 1.31 per cent on the NSE.