Lulu Group International will increase its investments in Uttar Pradesh, finalising a new mall in Noida. Chairman Yusuf Ali praised CM Yogi Adityanath's pro-industry leadership and committed to attracting more foreign investment to the state.

Lulu Group to Boost UP Investment

Lulu Group International will make more investments in Uttar Pradesh and has also committed to bringing more investment from other countries to the state, Group Chairman Yusuf Ali said on Tuesday. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is pro-industry, and that the group has food processing plants in the state. He said the group's shopping mall in Lucknow is getting good footfall and the group is finalising a mall in Noida. "Uttar Pradesh is a very important state in India and is investment-friendly under the dynamic leadership of Yogi Adityanath. He is pro-industrialist, pro-industry, pro-trading. He is helping a lot, and we have food processing plants in UP. The UP government is giving all the support. Our shopping mall in Lucknow is very famous now. We expected a certain number of people; now that figure has doubled. Uttar Pradesh is a very pro-investment state...We are now finalising a shopping mall in Noida, so the people from Delhi can also come," he told ANI on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We are going to invest more in Uttar Pradesh, and I have committed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that we will bring more investment from other countries too," he added.

Strengthening UAE-India Ties

Answering a query, he said the relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India are historical. "The relation between the UAE and India is historical, and the personal relation between the President of the UAE and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally strong. PM Modi personally went and received the President of the UAE, and if Prime Minister Modi visits the UAE, the President of the UAE receives him. This personal relation will go further," he said. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, paid an official visit to India on January 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the fifth visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in the last ten years and his third official visit to India as the President of the UAE. The two leaders reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

Yusuf Ali on the Davos Experience

Answering another query, Yusuf Ali said that visit to Davos is a learning experience. "In Davos, from all over the world, professionals, intellectuals, geopolitical leaders, heads of state, investors, business people and trade tycoons are coming. We have to learn a lot of things and we can jointly do together a lot of things in different parts of the world. This is my 16th year here," Yusuf Ali said.

Major AI Hub Investment in Greater Noida

Meanwhile, AM Group, the leading energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to build a massive Artificial Intelligence (AI) compute hub in Greater Noida.

The project, announced at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, involves a total investment of approximately USD 25 billion. This hub is designed to handle global AI workloads and will be one of the largest investments in India's digital infrastructure to date.

The project will be built in stages, with the first part expected to be ready by 2028. By 2030, the facility is planned to reach its full capacity of 1 gigawatt. The hub will house around 500,000 advanced high-performance chipsets.

UP Delegation Engages Global Investors

The Uttar Pradesh delegation held productive meetings with investors from the finance, pharmaceuticals, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) sectors at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)