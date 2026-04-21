LG Electronics is expanding into the AI data center market with advanced cooling and energy solutions. The company unveiled liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and energy management platforms at the Data Center World 2026 exhibition in Washington.

LG Electronics announced its strategic expansion into the artificial intelligence data center infrastructure market on Tuesday, unveiling a suite of advanced cooling and energy solutions. The company established its plan to scale its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) segment into a primary business-to-business growth driver.

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According to a report by The Korea Herald, the technology firm presented its latest portfolio at the Data Center World 2026 exhibition in Washington. This global event served as a platform for technology companies to discuss the rising infrastructure and energy efficiency requirements of AI.

Advanced Cooling Solutions Unveiled

At the core of the strategy, LG focused on liquid cooling technology to manage the high heat and power demands typical of AI workloads. The company introduced an upgraded coolant distribution unit that utilized a direct-to-chip design. This system allows coolant to flow directly over processors to dissipate heat more effectively.

The new cooling units reached a capacity of 1.4 megawatts, which represented a significant increase that more than doubled previous capabilities. LG integrated inverter-based pumps and virtual sensor technology into the systems to optimize energy consumption and maintain stable operations during high-density computing tasks.

Immersion Cooling Partnerships

LG also moved into the emerging immersion cooling sector through partnerships with Green Revolution Cooling and SK Enmove. This method involved submerging servers in nonconductive fluid to provide a more efficient thermal management alternative for modern data centers.

"Leveraging our total solution capabilities, we will continue to expand business opportunities in the AI data center HVAC market," the report quoted Lee Jae-sung, head of LG Electronics' eco solutions division.

Expanded Air Cooling and Management Systems

Alongside these liquid-based systems, the company expanded its air cooling lineup with energy-optimized chillers. These systems utilized in-house components, including compressors and air handling units, to control the temperature and humidity of server rooms. LG also provided a specialized management platform that offered real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to prevent system failures.

Focus on Energy Optimization and Efficiency

The company addressed energy optimization as data centers faced increased power consumption. LG introduced an energy management platform developed with PADO that monitored and redistributed energy across cooling and power systems.

"In parallel, LG is developing a direct current grid solution with LG Energy Solution, LS Electric and LS Cable & System to cut power conversion losses from around 25 percent to about 15 percent," the report said.

The shift reflected a broader intent to offer end-to-end solutions ranging from thermal management to energy control.