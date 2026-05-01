India's passenger vehicle market began FY27 on a strong note, with Kia, Toyota, Renault, and Nissan reporting significant year-on-year sales growth in April 2026, primarily driven by high demand for SUVs and hybrid vehicles.

India's passenger vehicle segment started FY27 on a strong note, with Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Renault India and Nissan Motor India reporting healthy year-on-year growth in April 2026, driven by SUV demand, hybrid offerings and network expansion.

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Kia India's Record Performance

Kia India recorded its highest-ever April wholesale volume at 27,286 units, up 16 per cent year-on-year from 23,623 units in April 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the company sold 111,611 units, registering 13 per cent growth. The new Kia Seltos continued to anchor volumes, crossing the 10,000-unit mark alongside the Sonet. The Carens line-up, including the newly launched Clavis (ICE and EV), further strengthened Kia's position in the family mover segment. The brand also crossed the 1.5 million domestic sales milestone in seven years, with Seltos contributing over 41 per cent of total sales, followed by Sonet at 36 per cent and Carens at 20 per cent. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, said the performance reflects growing customer trust and ongoing product enhancements. Kia has expanded its service network to 500 workshops and now operates 891 touchpoints across 396 cities.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees Steady Growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported total sales of 32,086 units in April 2026, a 17 per cent YoY increase from 27,329 units. Domestic sales rose 21 per cent to 30,159 units, while exports declined 23 per cent to 1,927 units. On a calendar year basis from January to April, TKM's sales grew 19 per cent to 137,194 units. A key highlight was the Innova HyCross crossing the 2 lakh cumulative sales milestone, underscoring the growing acceptance of Toyota's hybrid range. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said the results reflect steady progress backed by customer-centricity and a robust dealer network.

Renault India Reports Sharp Turnaround

Renault India delivered a sharp turnaround with domestic wholesales doubling to 5,413 units in April 2026, a 108 per cent YoY jump from 2,602 units. The growth has been sustained since the launch of the new-generation Triber and Kiger in September 2025, with additional momentum from the new Renault Duster, which saw strong demand in its first week of deliveries. The company has expanded its network to 638 sales and service touchpoints, including a new 'R store and workshop in Ranchi.

Nissan Motor India Records Solid Start

Nissan Motor India also recorded a solid start, with domestic sales growing 75 per cent YoY to 3,203 units in April 2026. Total sales, including exports, stood at 5,388 units. The All-New Nissan GRAVITE has driven customer interest with its 7-seat modularity, while the New Nissan Magnite continues to be a key pillar in the compact SUV segment. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said the response to GRAVITE and Magnite reinforces confidence as the company prepares to introduce new products and expand its network this financial year.

Market Outlook and Trends

The April performance highlights sustained consumer preference for feature-rich SUVs, hybrids and versatile family movers, even as the industry navigates headwinds from elevated crude prices and a weakening rupee. With a robust product pipeline and expanding reach, automakers expect the momentum to continue through the coming months. [ANI]