    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    As of October 15, gold prices have dropped in the state by Rs 200 per sovereign (8 grams). The price of the yellow metal has been rising for the past few days.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in the state have dropped today (Oct 15), by Rs 200 per 8 grams. The price for one sovereign (8 gm) of gold is Rs 56,760. 

    The gold prices dropped in the first days of October but later touched at an all-time records price of Rs 56,960. 

    The price of one gram of 22-carat gold today is Rs 7,095, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,865. The silver prices are unchanged, with the current price of one gram of silver at Rs 98.

    Gold Prices in October at a Glance

    October 1: The price of one pavan (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 240, bringing the market price to Rs 56,400.

    October 2: Price increased by Rs 400, raising the market price to Rs 56,800.

    October 3: Price rose by Rs 80, resulting in a market price of Rs 56,880.

    October 4: Price increased again by Rs 80, leading to a market price of Rs 56,960.

    October 5: No change in gold prices; the market price remains at Rs 56,960.

    October 6: No change

    October 7: Price dropped by Rs 20 per gram taking the price of one sovereign to Rs 56,800.

    October 8: No change

    October 9: Price drops by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,240

    October 10: Price drops by Rs 5 per gram, taking price of 8 grams of gold to Rs 56,200

    October 11: Price rises by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,760

    October 12: Gold prices rise by Rs 200 per 8 grams, with price reaching Rs 56,960

    October 13: No change

    October 14: No change

    October 15: Price drop by Rs 25 per gram, with one sovereign sold at Rs 56,760

