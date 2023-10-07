Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices surge after days of decline; Check details

    A sovereign (pavan) of gold rose by Rs.200 today (Oct 7). The market price now is Rs 42,200. A total of Rs 280 increased in the last two days.

    october 07 2023
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in the state have gone up today (Oct 7) after a two-week fall. A sovereign (pavan) of gold rose by Rs.200 today. The market price now is Rs 42,200. A total of Rs 280 increased in the last two days. Despite economic fluctuations, Kerala's demand for gold remains resilient, driven by its cultural significance in weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies.

    The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5275 and the price of one gram of 18 carat gold is Rs 4358. The price of silver also rose. Rs 5 was decreased in the last week. The market price is Rs.74. Hallmark silver prices remain unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram. 

     

    Last 10 days gold price at a glance: 

    September 28- One pavan of gold price fell by Rs 480. The market price - Rs 43,120

    September 29-  A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.200. The market price is Rs 42,920.

    September 30- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 240. Market price- Rs 42,680.

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 

    October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price is Rs 42,200.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
