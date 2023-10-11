Kerala gold rate today: Highest price recorded so far in this month; Check

The gold rate in Kerala remains unchanged. The price of one sovereign (pavan) gold is now at Rs 42,920.

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state has remained unchanged today. The past five days have seen a dramatic increase in gold prices. After the Israel-Hamas conflict started, prices across the globe increased. In the past four days, gold prices have jumped by Rs 1000. One sovereign (pavan) gold is currently worth Rs 42,920 on the market.

Gold prices are rising as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to reports, consumers are selling their gold during the festive period to profit from the price increase. After Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, gold prices in India increased by Rs 874 to Rs 57,415 for a 10-gram gold.

Today's market price of 22 carat gold per gram is Rs 5365. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4433. There is no change in the price of silver. A gram of common silver costs Rs 75. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.

October gold price at a glance:

October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.

October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.

October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.

October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000

October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continues at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.