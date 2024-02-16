Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion

    Karnataka eagerly anticipates CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget, with a focus on Namma Metro's third phase expansion. BMRCL allocates Rs 1,000 crore for the project covering 44.65 km. Despite delays, BMRCL seeks approval for pre-construction activities.

    Karnataka's 2024 budget is eagerly anticipated as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gears up for his historic 15th presentation this Friday. People are especially curious about the allocation for the third phase expansion of 'Namma Metro', which is highly anticipated by various sectors.

    Reports suggest that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has reserved a hefty sum of Rs 1,000 crore in the state budget for this metro project's third phase. The proposed third phase of 'Namma Metro' covers a vast area of around 44.65 kilometres. It includes two elevated corridors: one from JP Nagar 4th Stage to Kempapur on Outer Ring Road (12.5 km) and the other from Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road (32.15 km). This phase is expected to have 40 stations.

    However, despite receiving approval for the Phase-III Detailed Project Report (DPR) in November 2022, progress has been delayed due to the state government's alleged hesitancy in allowing pre-construction activities to begin. To address this, the BMRCL has requested specific approval from the Centre to kickstart preliminary work while awaiting clearance of all statutory hurdles.

    The state's finance department has also sought clarification on whether pre-construction activities can commence without Centre approval. In response, the BMRCL has cited previous instances, such as Phase 2A (Silk Board-KR Puram) and Phase 2B (KR Puram-Airport), where such approvals were granted. 

