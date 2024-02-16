Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru

    During Karnataka Budget 2024, CM Siddaramaiah announces tunnel roads to ease traffic in Bengaluru, with an experimental tunnel at Hebbal Junction. Focus on tax reforms targets 6,000 crore rupees collection. Digitization enhances administrative efficiency. Infrastructure projects include road improvements and all-season roads along canals.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    During the Karnataka Budget 2024 session, CM Siddaramaiah announced tunnel roads to address the soaring traffic congestion in the city of Bengaluru. He said plans are underway to construct a tunnel in Bengaluru. As an initial step, an experimental construction of a tunnel at Hebbal Junction is in progress. This innovative approach towards traffic management showcases the city's commitment to embracing modern solutions for urban challenges.

    Other initiatives involve streamlining tax collection systems to prevent leakages and enhance revenue generation. Anticipating a substantial increase, Bangalore targets a tax collection of 6,000 crore rupees in the fiscal year 2024-25. This move aims to ensure financial stability and support various developmental projects across the city.

    Moreover, Bengaluru is embracing digitization to modernize administrative processes. With the digitization of property tax records for all 20 lakh properties under BBMP, the city aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in tax administration. Furthermore, the introduction of Digital e-Katha and property tax payment details for property owners signifies a step towards simplifying procedures and enhancing citizen convenience.

    Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with a significant focus on improving road networks. A major undertaking involves the white-topping of 147 kilometres of major roads, with an allocated budget of 1,700 crore rupees. This initiative aims to enhance road durability and ensure smoother commuting experiences for residents. In addition to road infrastructure, Bengaluru is also investing in all-season roads using canal buffer construction within the buffer zone of Rajkaluwe canals. With an estimated cost of 200 crore rupees, this initiative aims to improve connectivity and resilience in transportation networks.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What's in it for Bengaluru? vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What’s in it for Bengaluru?

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah to present his 15th budget in Assembly today; Here's what we can expect vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah to present his 15th budget in Assembly today; Here's what we can expect

    Explained How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered Indian Farmers

    Explained: How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered India's farmers

    Income Tax department issues 5000 notices to taxpayers over donations to unrecognized political parties snt

    Income Tax department issues 5000 notices to taxpayers over donations to unrecognized political parties

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes rkn

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby osf

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon