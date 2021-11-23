  • Facebook
    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Nothing India Vice President Manu Sharma said Nothing was excited that the company's new strategic and private investors from India believed in its vision and mission.

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    Do you know what is common between filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh? All three are investors in a London-based consumer technology company called Nothing. 

    Nothing India Vice President Manu Sharma confirmed the development on micro-blogging site Twitter. Sharma said Nothing was excited that the company's new strategic and private investors from India believed in its vision and mission.

    The company, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, had in October announced that it had received an infusion of $50 million from strategic and private investors which it intends to divert towards research and development for launching new product categories. Earlier, Pei had previously raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors. The venture is also being reportedly backed by CRED founder Kunal Shah. 

    The new investors from India also include entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and music composer-singer Jasleen Royal. Other foreign investors also include iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and YouTuber Casey Neistat. Crl Pei's startup is currently working on over five new products, including a smartphone that may be launched sometime next year. According to reports, Nothing may also come out with a new power bank. 

    The company's first product, 'Ear (1)' TWS wireless earbuds in August this year. The earbuds boast of active noise cancellation that offers the user a pure sound experience. This was the first device in the company's line of connected technology products. Since then, the product -- priced at Rs 5999 apiece, has been shipped over 2 lakh units.

    Pei was associated with OnePlus till October last year after being associated with the company since 2013 along with co-founder Pete Lau.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
