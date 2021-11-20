  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China: Alibaba, Baidu and other tech giants fined for failing to declare 43 deals

    China has tightened its hold on online platforms, reversing a previously laissez-faire policy and citing the risk of exploiting market dominance to hinder competition, misusing customer data, and violating consumer rights.

    China Alibaba Baidu and other tech giants fined for failing to declare 43 deals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    China's market regulator announced on Saturday that it was fining businesses such as Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com for failing to report 43 transactions dating back to 2012 to authorities, citing anti-monopoly rules. According to the statement, the enterprises engaged in the instances will be punished CNY 500,000 (approximately Rs. 58.15 lakhs) each, which is the highest penalty under China's 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law. Requests for comment from Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, and Geely were not immediately returned.

    China has tightened its hold on online platforms, reversing a previously laissez-faire policy and citing the risk of exploiting market dominance to hinder competition, misusing customer data, and violating consumer rights. Since late 2020, Beijing has initiated anti-monopoly, data security, and other crackdowns on internet businesses. The ruling party is concerned that the firms have too much influence over their sectors and has urged them not to exploit their dominance to overcharge customers or to prevent new rivals from entering. The first transaction noted was a 2012 acquisition between Baidu and a partner. The most recent was a 2021 agreement between Baidu and Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings to establish a new-energy vehicle firm.

    Also Read | TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps to be permanently banned in India; PUBG's fate still unknown

    The State Administration of Market Supervision noted other transactions included Alibaba's 2014 purchase of Chinese digital mapping and navigation startup AutoNavi. It also noted the 2018 purchase of a 44 per cent interest in Ele.me to become the food delivery service's largest shareholder. The agreements, however, did not affect eliminating or reducing competition, according to the regulator. It punished Alibaba, Tencent-backed China Literature, and Shenzhen Hive Box each CNY 500,000 in December last year for failing to properly submit earlier transactions for antitrust reviews, the first time it had ever done so.
     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate investment plan in O2C business gcw

    Reliance, Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate investment plan in O2C business

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence-dnm

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Nimbus Runs on DeFi: How This is Trustworthy, Nimbus Has Captured the DeFi Momentum

    Nimbus Runs on DeFi: How This is Trustworthy, Nimbus Has Captured the DeFi Momentum

    Gold silver price today November 18 Gold witnesses a growth gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 18: Gold witnesses a growth; touches Rs 49,480

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO gcw

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO

    Recent Stories

    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding functions: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor spotted [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding functions: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor spotted [PHOTOS]

    PM Modi to meet top police officials from all states in UP Lucknow cybercrime counter terrorism gcw

    Cybercrime to counter-terrorism: PM Modi to meet top police officials from all states in UP's Lucknow

    Reliance Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate investment plan in O2C business gcw

    Reliance, Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate investment plan in O2C business

    Bob Biswas trailer: Amitabh Bachchan reviews son Abhishek Bachchan's next movie

    Bob Biswas trailer: Amitabh Bachchan reviews son Abhishek Bachchan's next movie

    Chandrababu Naidu breaks down vows not to step in Assembly until he wins elections gcw

    'Never faced such humiliation': Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows not to step in Assembly until he wins poll

    Recent Videos

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon