Minister Jitin Prasada concluded a three-day diplomatic visit to Hungary, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and technological innovation while fostering deeper cooperation between India and the European Union for economic growth.

Strengthening India-Hungary Bilateral Ties

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada concluded a three-day visit to Hungary on Friday, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation and industrial development, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

During the visit, Prasada met the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the broader context of India–European Union relations. "The visit reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its economic and technological partnership with Hungary," the Ministry said in the release. It added that the visit provided fresh impetus to bilateral engagement in trade, investment, innovation and industrial development, while supporting efforts to deepen the India–European Union partnership.

Focus on Innovation and Technology

Prasada also held discussions with Hungary's Minister of Science and Technology to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in emerging technologies, research and innovation. During his visit, the Minister also met the Minister of Science and Technology of Hungary. "The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, research and innovation, and exploring opportunities for greater collaboration between industries and research institutions of the two countries," the Ministry added.

Agricultural and Industrial Engagements

As part of his engagements, the Minister visited the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE), a leading agricultural research and educational institution in Central Europe. "The visit provided an opportunity to explore potential cooperation in agricultural research, agri-technology, innovation and sustainable agricultural practices," the Ministry.

Prasada also visited Gedeon Richter Plc., a Hungarian pharmaceutical company with an existing manufacturing presence in India through Richter Themis Medicare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial Opportunities and Trade Data

The Indian business delegation accompanying Prasada participated in a business seminar organised by the Embassy of India, engaging with representatives of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) and Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA). The seminar also featured business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Indian and Hungarian companies to explore commercial opportunities, strengthen business ties and identify potential areas for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

As per government data, India-Hungary bilateral trade stood at USD 946.7 million during January–March 2026, comprising Indian exports worth USD 227.8 million and imports valued at USD 718.9 million. (ANI)