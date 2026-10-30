Jio Platforms reports a 13.7% increase in Q2 net profit to Rs 8,387 crore. Revenue grew 11.4% to Rs 40,475 crore, supported by strong subscriber additions, 5G network expansion, and robust digital services growth post-IPO listing.

Jio Platforms Posts Strong Q2 Financial Results

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) on Friday reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,387 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 7,375 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, in its first quarterly financial results announcement following its listing on the stock exchanges on October 28.

According to the company's regulatory filing, consolidated revenue from operations increased 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 40,475 crore during the July–September quarter, compared with Rs 36,332 crore in the same period last year. Gross revenue rose 11.3 per cent to Rs 47,485 crore from Rs 42,652 crore, with the company reporting double-digit revenue growth across connectivity and digital services of 11 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Operational Performance and Growth Drivers

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 21,879 crore from Rs 18,757 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 250 basis points to 54.1 per cent from 51.6 per cent. The company attributed its operating revenue growth to subscriber additions, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and healthy growth in digital services. It also noted that higher finance costs following the capitalisation of 5G assets in March 2026 partly offset EBITDA growth.

IPO and Shareholder Updates

The results come two days after Jio Platforms completed its Rs 30,188 crore initial public offering (IPO), which the company described as India's largest to date. The company's equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on October 28, following a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,119 per share. Jio Platforms said Rs 27,500 crore from the net IPO proceeds had been utilised towards the full or partial prepayment of certain external commercial borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, its material subsidiary. The remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Commenting on the company's performance following the listing, Akash M Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said, “We warmly welcome our new shareholders to the Jio Platforms family as we enter a new era as a listed company.” “This quarter’s results continue to reflect the strength of our 5G network, and the growing reach of our broadband and digital services,” he added.

Subscriber and Data Statistics

On the operational front, Jio's total subscriber base reached 542.4 million during the quarter, registering a 7.1 per cent increase from 506.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The company added 9.1 million net subscribers during the quarter, while monthly customer churn remained stable at 1.6 per cent, compared with 1.9 per cent a year earlier. Monthly ARPU increased 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 218.8 from Rs 211.4, supported by improved subscriber mix and increased usage, partly offset by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers.

Total data traffic grew 22.1 per cent YoY to 71.3 billion GB, while average monthly data consumption per customer increased to 44.2 GB from 38.7 GB. Jio also crossed two major subscriber milestones during the quarter, reaching 300 million 5G mobile subscribers and 30 million fixed broadband subscribers. Its 5G subscriber base increased by 66 million over the preceding 12 months, with 5G accounting for approximately 56 per cent of total wireless traffic. The fixed broadband subscriber base expanded by 7.3 million over the past year, while Jio AirFiber reached 15.1 million subscribers, accounting for more than 75 per cent of fixed broadband additions during the period.

Half-Year Results and Future Outlook

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 79,648 crore, compared with Rs 71,364 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit increased to Rs 16,151 crore from Rs 14,485 crore, while EBITDA rose to Rs 42,744 crore from Rs 36,892 crore. The company reported free cash flow, measured as EBITDA less cash capital expenditure, of Rs 32,130 crore during the first half of FY27, up 98 per cent YoY.

Looking ahead, Akash Ambani said the company would continue strengthening its capabilities across satellite communications, sixth-generation (6G) intellectual property and artificial intelligence embedded in its core voice and data services. (ANI)