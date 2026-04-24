Mukesh Ambani indicated progress towards the listing of Jio Platforms, calling it a 'defining milestone'. This came as Reliance Jio reported a strong 11.2% YoY revenue growth for the March quarter, with net profit standing at Rs 7,317 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani on Friday indicated progress towards the listing of Jio Platforms, calling it a "defining milestone" for the digital business, as the company reported its March quarter results. "I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey," Ambani said while commenting on the company's FY26 performance.

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Reliance Jio's Financial Performance

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited reported a strong growth in revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with earnings rising by over 11 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 33,381 crore in the March 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 30,018 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking an increase of approximately 11.2 per cent.

On an annual basis, the company also recorded healthy growth. Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2026, came in at Rs 1,28,871 crore, up from Rs 1,14,141 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of around 12.9 per cent.

The company's profitability also improved during the period. Net profit for the March 2026 quarter stood at Rs 7,317 crore, compared to Rs 6,642 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full financial year, net profit rose to Rs 28,173 crore in FY26 from Rs 24,795 crore in FY25, indicating steady earnings growth alongside rising revenues.

Other Business Highlights

Reliance's retail business also delivered steady growth during the year, with Ambani expressing confidence in its omni-channel presence and long-term consumption opportunity in India.

On the energy front, he said the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business operated in a complex global environment, particularly due to disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, but ensured the supply continuity of critical fuels and materials.

The company also pointed to progress in its new energy business, with Ambani stating that upcoming giga-factories would emerge as a key growth engine.

RIL's Record Consolidated Performance

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday reported a record financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated revenue rising 9.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,175,919 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) jumped 18.3 per cent to Rs 95,610 crore, according to the company's earnings release. (ANI)