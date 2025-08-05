Jio Financial Services (JFSL) reported strong FY25 results, with a total income of Rs 2,079 crore and profit of Rs 1,613 crore. A maiden dividend of Rs 0.50 per share was declared.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has reported robust performance for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), marking a transformative year driven by technology adoption, business expansion, and strategic partnerships. The company recorded a consolidated total income of Rs 2,079 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,613 crore. The company has recommended a maiden dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, signalling confidence in long-term value creation.

JFSL, a core Investment Company registered with the RBI, operates through subsidiaries such as Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, and Jio Payments Bank, besides its joint ventures with BlackRock for asset and wealth management.

Among the key milestones achieved in FY25, the JioFinance app, JFSL's flagship digital platform, crossed 4 million downloads and catered to over 8 million monthly active users across all digital properties by March 2025. JPBL's customer base reached 2.31 million, with a threefold rise in deposits, now at Rs 295 crore. Jio Credit's assets under management surged from Rs 173 crore to Rs 10,053 crore during FY25.

JFSL also received approvals from SEBI for its asset management and wealth management businesses under the JioBlackRock JV. The company acquired the remaining stake in JPBL from SBI, making it a fully owned subsidiary.

K.V. Kamath, Chairman JFSL highlighted that India's resilient economic growth and technology-driven transformation provide fertile ground for financial innovation. He emphasised the role of next-generation AI, including Agentic AI, in powering hyper-personalised services and fraud detection, while underlining the importance of trust and data protection.

Isha M. Ambani, Director JFSL noted that JFSL is building a financial ecosystem where access is not limited by geography or economic status. The group's core belief, that finance should be simple, empowering and inclusive, is realised through intuitive digital journeys offered via the JioFinance app.

Hitesh Sethia MD & CEO of the company said FY25 was a pivotal year that saw the company scale digital operations, expand product offerings, and grow distribution networks. "We infused Rs 1,346 crore into operating entities and our JVs with BlackRock to support scale-up with discipline," he said.

Among the business highlights of the year, Jio Credit launched fully digital loan journeys including loans against shares and mutual funds, and scaled to 10 Tier-I cities. Jio Payments Bank issued over 560,000 RuPay cards, achieved over 1 million monthly UPI users and grew its business correspondent network to over 14,000.

Jio Payment Solutions secured RBI's payment aggregator licence, introduced UPI International at the Paris Olympics and launched voice-based UPI alerts for feature phone users. Jio Insurance Broking facilitated Rs 900 crore in premiums across 1.81 million policies with 34 insurer tie-ups and 61 plans on offer. JioBlackRock JV received regulatory nods across asset, wealth, and broking verticals and aims to democratise investments using AI-led digital on boarding.

The company aims to deepen financial inclusion by leveraging AI, advanced data platforms, and customer insights to deliver tailored financial products. With technology and trust at its core, JFSL is positioning itself as a leading financial platform for 'Access Progress Now', the theme of its FY25 report