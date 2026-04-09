The ITU and CyberPeace have launched the iSAFE Global Hackathon 2026 to be held in Geneva. The event, under the WSIS Forum 2026, aims to find innovative solutions for cyber threats, AI safety, deepfakes, and online misinformation.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in collaboration with CyberPeace, has announced the launch of the iSAFE Global Hackathon 2026, aimed at developing innovative solutions to tackle emerging cyber threats and strengthen global digital safety. The initiative will be held under the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2026 and is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 10, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland.

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"In a significant step towards strengthening global cyber resilience and fostering innovation in digital safety, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in collaboration with CyberPeace, under the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026, today announced the commencement of iSAFE Global Hackathon 2026 - Inclusive & Secure AI For Everyone," the release said.

A Global Call for Innovators

According to the organisers, the global hackathon will bring together students, developers, researchers, startups and entrepreneurs to design solutions addressing critical challenges in internet safety and artificial intelligence. "The iSAFE Global Hackathon 2026... is bringing together students, developers, researchers, startups, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the world to design impactful digital solutions addressing some of today's most pressing challenges in internet safety, digital trust, and ethical artificial intelligence," the release said.

Key Technical Domains

"Participants will work across key domains including AI and machine learning, threat detection, blockchain, and secure software development," the release stated.

Addressing Critical Global Issues

The organisers said the hackathon will focus on major digital challenges including deepfake detection, online scams and misinformation, along with building responsible AI systems. "The hackathon also focuses on critical global issues, including the detection of deepfakes and synthetic media, combating online scams and misinformation, and advancing the development of trustworthy and responsible AI systems," it added.

Expert Mentorship and Collaboration

Participants will also receive mentorship from international experts and industry leaders during the programme. "The participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with innovators worldwide... and receive mentorship from UN experts and from leading experts across the international ICT ecosystem," the release said.

Contribution to Global Goals

The organisers said the initiative aims to encourage broader global participation and promote solutions aligned with global development goals. "The participation in the hackathon offers unique exposure to international platforms, networking opportunities with global stakeholders, and the chance to contribute to solutions aligned with the WSIS Action Lines and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," the release said.

Registration and Prize Details

Registrations for the hackathon are currently open and participants can submit their entries through the official platform. The event will feature a prize pool of USD 20,000, and winning teams will be recognised during the WSIS Forum 2026. (ANI)