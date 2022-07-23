Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITR filing: No need to file returns for senior citizens under certain conditions; know details

    Central government announced in its Budget 2021 announcements the provision to exempt older individuals who meet certain conditions. 
     

    ITR filing: No need to file returns for senior citizens under certain conditions; know details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Taxpayers who have not yet filed their Income Tax (IT) filings should do so immediately as the July 31 deadline approaches. Senior citizens are excluded from filing ITRs under specific circumstances, although the Union government has made it essential for everyone, including them, to do so.

    The central government announced in its Budget 2021 announcements the provision to exempt older individuals who meet certain conditions. The Centre imposed the following conditions by inserting Section 194P (which took effect in April 2021) into the Income Tax Act of 1961:

    1) The senior citizen is an Indian resident who was 75 or older during the previous fiscal year, i.e. 2021-22.

    2) He or she only has a pension and no other sources of income. However, the individual may also receive interest income from the bank where the pension income is held.

    3) According to the Centre, the bank where pension and interest income is received is a 'specified bank.'

    4) The senior citizen will be required to provide the bank with a declaration in the form and manner prescribed, informing it of particulars.

    5) A 'specified bank,' according to a notification issued by the Government of India on September 2, last year, is any scheduled bank. These are the banks listed in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act of 1934. 

    Also Read: ITR filing: If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh, do you need to file tax?

    Also Read: ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here

    Also Read: ITR filing: From Form 16 to salary slips, list of documents required to file your Income Tax Return

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    View Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned Akasa Air s first commercial flight on August 7 bookings open gcw

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air's first commercial flight on August 7; bookings open

    No Dogecoin sold says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings gcw

    No Dogecoin sold, says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75% of its Bitcoin holdings

    EPFO payroll Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May gcw

    EPFO payroll: Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May

    Here is how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally gcw

    Here's how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally

    Recent Stories

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna GoodBye to release on THIS date drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched - adt

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

    Happy Birthday Suriya Mohanlal to R Madhavan Mammootty stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor National Award drb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor's National Awa

    football Will Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic snt

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon