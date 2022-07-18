ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here

Individuals and salaried workers whose accounts are not needed to be audited have until July 31 to file their IT returns. The deadline for taxpayers whose accounts must be audited is October 31. If a taxpayer fails to file his income tax returns by the deadline, he may face serious consequences. If you do not file your ITR by the deadline, you may have to pay extra taxes.

The deadline to file an income tax return is July 31, 2022. This implies that taxpayers have less than 15 days to file their ITRs for the fiscal year 2021-22. The deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 is July 31. It is important to understand that different sorts of taxpayers have varied ITR due dates or deadlines.

Individuals and salaried workers whose accounts are not needed to be audited have until July 31 to file their IT returns. The deadline for taxpayers whose accounts must be audited is October 31.

If a taxpayer fails to file his income tax returns by the deadline, he may face serious consequences. If you do not file your ITR by the deadline, you may have to pay extra taxes.

Also Read | Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

The website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in assists people in filing their income tax returns online from the comfort of their own homes. The user just has to sign in to the income tax e-portal. However, various bugs with the e-filing facility were reported by users.

Tax is Leviable on:

- Income from Salary

- Income from House Property

- Income from Business & Profession

- Income from Capital Gain

- Income from Other Sources

Also Read | Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

Here's how to file ITR?

- Go to the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

- Sign in with your PAN.

- On the webpage, click 'Download,' then choose the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software for the applicable year. It will be downloaded in Excel format.

- Open the excel document and fill in the appropriate data from Form-16.

- Calculate and preserve all pertinent information.

- Click the'submit Return' button to upload the previously stored excel sheet.

- Attach the digital signature now. You can optionally skip this step.

- A notice indicating successful e-filing submission will appear on your screen.

- Your registered email address will get the ITR verification acknowledgment form.