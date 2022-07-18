Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online; Know details here

    Individuals and salaried workers whose accounts are not needed to be audited have until July 31 to file their IT returns. The deadline for taxpayers whose accounts must be audited is October 31. If a taxpayer fails to file his income tax returns by the deadline, he may face serious consequences. If you do not file your ITR by the deadline, you may have to pay extra taxes.

    ITR filing last date soon to file Income Tax Return online Know details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    The deadline to file an income tax return is July 31, 2022. This implies that taxpayers have less than 15 days to file their ITRs for the fiscal year 2021-22. The deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 is July 31. It is important to understand that different sorts of taxpayers have varied ITR due dates or deadlines.

    Individuals and salaried workers whose accounts are not needed to be audited have until July 31 to file their IT returns. The deadline for taxpayers whose accounts must be audited is October 31. 

    If a taxpayer fails to file his income tax returns by the deadline, he may face serious consequences. If you do not file your ITR by the deadline, you may have to pay extra taxes.

    Also Read | Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

    The website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in assists people in filing their income tax returns online from the comfort of their own homes. The user just has to sign in to the income tax e-portal. However, various bugs with the e-filing facility were reported by users.

    Tax is Leviable on:
    - Income from Salary
    - Income from House Property
    - Income from Business & Profession
    - Income from Capital Gain
    - Income from Other Sources

    Also Read | Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

    Here's how to file ITR?

    - Go to the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
    - Sign in with your PAN.
    - On the webpage, click 'Download,' then choose the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software for the applicable year. It will be downloaded in Excel format.
    - Open the excel document and fill in the appropriate data from Form-16.
    - Calculate and preserve all pertinent information.
    - Click the'submit Return' button to upload the previously stored excel sheet.
    - Attach the digital signature now. You can optionally skip this step.
    - A notice indicating successful e-filing submission will appear on your screen.
    - Your registered email address will get the ITR verification acknowledgment form.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST - adt

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car gcw

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car

    Who is Ashish Chauhan, the next CEO of the National Stock Exchange? - adt

    Who is Ashish Chauhan, the next CEO of the National Stock Exchange?

    From curd rice to hotel booking know what will get costlier from July 18 gcw

    From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility-snt

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility

    Recent Stories

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST - adt

    Pre-packed, labelled flour, pulses less than 25kg to attract 5% GST

    football Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski replacement? CEO Oliver Kahn responds snt

    Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Lewandowski's replacement? CEO Oliver Kahn responds

    Sushmita Sen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika Arora-7 actresses labelled as 'Gold Digger' for dating/marrying rich men RBA

    Sushmita Sen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika-7 actresses labelled as 'Gold Digger' for dating/marrying rich men

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    Cant prevent SpiceJet from operating based on a petition rules Delhi court gcw

    Can't prevent SpiceJet from operating based on a petition, rules Delhi court

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon