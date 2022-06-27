Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITR filing: From Form 16 to salary slips, list of documents required to file your Income Tax Return

    The method for submitting a Income Tax Return differs depending on the amount of revenue produced every year and the source of income, such as salary, company profit, investment profit, and so on. Having all of your documentation ready is only one component of the process. Here's a list of it.

    ITR filing From Form 16 to salary slips list of documents required to file your Income Tax Return gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The deadline to file an income tax return for the fiscal year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. The return filing deadline for other taxpayers subject to audit is October 31, 2022.  The method for submitting a Income Tax Return differs depending on the amount of revenue produced every year and the source of income, such as salary, company profit, investment profit, and so on. Having all of your documentation ready is only one component of the process. The Income Tax Act of 1961 and the Income Tax Rules of 1962 require certain papers to be produced and kept as proof.

    Form 16

    Form 16 is also known as the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) Certificate. The foundation for submitting income tax returns is Form 16. As a result, Form 16 should be the first form collected. Your company will supply you with the form after you have submitted information about the taxes paid on your behalf. This is done after accounting for your pay, allowances, and deductions.

    Also Read | ITR filing: Here's a step-by-step guide to file Income tax returns online

    Salary slips

    It is critical for salaried taxpayers to retain their pay stubs on hand. The salary slip contains all of an individual's fundamental salary information, such as basic salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), TDS amount, House Rent Allowances (HRA), Travel Allowances (TA), normal deductions, and so on. These particulars are required in order to prepare income tax returns.

    PAN card

    A PAN card is one of the most critical things you should always have on hand. Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) serves as identification and must be included in your Income Tax Returns.

    Aadhaar card

    It is necessary to provide Aadhaar data in order to correctly file your ITR. Individuals are required to disclose their Aadhaar data while filing their income tax return, according to Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act.

    Also Read | Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

    Form 16A

    TDS on interest income from fixed deposits is mentioned on Form 16A. For example, if your bank deducts TDS on your interest income from Fixed Deposits, TDS on rent receipts, TDS on insurance commissions, or any other revenue liable for such deduction, you would obtain a Form 16A. Form 16A specifies the revenue earned as well as the TDS deducted and deposited on that income. It also includes the deductor's and deductee's names and addresses, PAN information, TAN information, and TDS challan information.

    Annual transaction details

    The income tax agency will provide this statement in November 2021, detailing all financial transactions undertaken by a person in a given fiscal year. It contains extra information on interest, dividends, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions, international remittances, and so forth.

    Form 26AS

    Individuals must use the new income tax portal to get Form 26AS. It functions similarly to a tax passbook, containing information about the taxes deducted and submitted with the government against your PAN.

    Tax saving investment proof

    Taxpayers must also provide documentation of tax-saving investments and expenditures when completing their ITR. It should be noted that if an individual chooses the previous tax system while completing their ITR, they can claim tax-saving investments and expenditures.

    Capital gain statement

    If you have invested in stocks, mutual funds, or other securities, you must get a capital gain statement. Your brokerage firm will issue this statement. It provides information on all short-term capital gains that must be paid if you sell particular shares before the one-year period is up. Even if you do not have to pay taxes on long-term capital gains, you must include them in your statement.

    Also Read | These private banks offer senior citizens up to 7.10% returns on tax-saving FDs; Know details here

    Individuals can submit their ITRs either online (without downloading any forms or utilities) or offline (by downloading forms and utilities and then uploading them to the new income tax system).

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Korean tech major LG Electronics announces foray into EV charging solutions business gcw

    LG Electronics acquires solutions provider AppleMango, forays into EV charging

    Heres how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points - adt

    Here's how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points

    Bank Holidays in July 2022 Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days Know dates gcw

    Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

    Spotify introduces Community feature to let mobile users see friends real time activity gcw

    Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know - adt

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston/Birmingham Test: Will Virat Kohli lead if Rohit Sharma misses out? Rajkumar Sharma reckons-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Will Virat Kohli lead if Rohit Sharma misses out?

    Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: What about her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot? RBA

    Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: What about her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot?

    Korean tech major LG Electronics announces foray into EV charging solutions business gcw

    LG Electronics acquires solutions provider AppleMango, forays into EV charging

    Agnipath scheme 94281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    94,281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    Indian-origin man sitting in parked SUV in New York shot dead - adt

    Indian-origin man sitting in parked SUV in New York shot dead

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon