    ITR filing: Here's a step-by-step guide to file Income tax returns online

    The deadline to file an income tax return for the fiscal year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. Individual income taxpayers must adhere to this deadline. Income tax is levied in India using a progressive basis. The tax grows as the individual's income increases under the scheme.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Individuals with greater incomes must pay a higher income tax. However, the income tax bands are adjusted virtually every year in the Budget.

    In addition, senior citizens over the age of 75 who are financially reliant on others do not need to file the ITR individually. Their taxes are deducted immediately from their bank accounts as Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

    Here's a step-by-step guide to file Income Tax return online?

    • Navigate to www.incometaxindiafiling.gov.in.
    • Sign in with your PAN.

    • Select the ITR-1 return preparation software for the applicable year under 'Download.' It will be downloaded in Excel format.
    • Fill in the required Form-16 data in the excel page.
    • Calculate and save all pertinent information.
    • Navigate to the 'Submit Return' page and upload the saved excel sheet.
    • You will now be prompted to upload the digital signature. You can optionally skip this step.
    • The statement "successful e-filing submission" will appear on your screen.
    • Your registered email address will get the ITR verification acknowledgement form.

    It is critical to understand how to file an ITR on time in order to prevent last-minute stress and fines. The income tax verification form is prepared by the IT department after you have submitted your ITR so that taxpayers may check the legality and legitimacy of e-filing. These only apply if you filed your returns without a digital signature.

    The income tax return verification form is simple to download.
    1. Go to income tax website and sign in.
    2. View e-filed tax returns by selecting the 'View Returns/ Forms' option.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
