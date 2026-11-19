Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani urges an alternative market for raw materials to counter Chinese monopoly and proposes nuclear energy collaboration with India. Union Minister Piyush Goyal suggests partnerships in pharmaceuticals and tech.

Italy Seeks India Ties for Critical Raw Materials and Nuclear Energy

Rome [Italy], November 19 (ANI): Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani called for developing an alternative global market for critical raw materials to counter China's dominance in the sector, while also highlighting Italy's readiness to enter into bilateral agreements with India and collaborate in nuclear energy. Addressing the Plenary Session of the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome on Wednesday (local time), Tajani said that dependence on a single entity for critical raw materials was not ideal for global industries and stressed the need to develop alternative markets.

"Raw materials are critically important in our industry. It is not ideal for there to be only one 'king'--a single entity holding a monopoly--in this sector globally. China is very active in this space, but it effectively amounts to a monopoly. We need to change this and develop an alternative market. For this, we are ready to intersect as the India Pax silica, and we are also ready for bilateral agreements in this sector," Tajani said. He also highlighted India's progress in nuclear energy and said the Italian government had decided to invest in the nuclear sector to ensure greater operational flexibility while promoting clean energy.

"India is also making significant strides in the field of nuclear energy. The current Italian government has decided to invest in the nuclear sector, which will provide us with greater operational flexibility while simultaneously promoting clean energy. We are in full agreement on this as well," he said. Meanwhile, addressing the same session, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the potential for India and Italy to collaborate in pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biosimilars, speciality chemicals, advanced materials and the development of new medicines.

Referring to India's position as the pharmacy of the world, Goyal said partnerships with Italian companies could help bring together their respective strengths in research and innovation while reducing the cost of drug discovery. "India is recognised as the pharmacy of the world. But we can work with Italy, its high-quality biopharma, biosimilars and other areas of innovation so that we can co-develop speciality chemicals, advanced materials and new medicines with Indian labs, helping you lower the cost of discovery for the world," Goyal said. He further outlined several areas of potential engagement between the two countries, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, medical technology, agricultural technology, automobiles, auto components and artificial intelligence.

"India is investing in Italy and in other parts of the world. We can collaborate in pharmaceuticals, textiles, medtech, agritech, automobiles, auto components, artificial intelligence. Sky is the limit in terms of areas of engagement between Italy and India. We are looking at working on nuclear technologies together," he said. Emphasising the complementary strengths of the two countries, Goyal said Indian talent and Italian enterprise could together build a strong partnership anchored in trust. "Indian genius and Italian enterprise can truly complement each other. It's a partnership that we are building today. Today, more than 5000 Indians rest on Italian soil. This is a relationship that is anchored on trust," he said. (ANI)