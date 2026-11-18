Italian industry leaders are exploring business expansion in India across renewable energy, manufacturing, and aviation sectors, as Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Rome to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.

Italian Companies Explore Business Expansion Opportunities in India

Rome [Italy], November 18 (ANI): Italian companies are exploring fresh investment and business expansion opportunities in India across renewable energy, manufacturing, industrial machinery and aviation sectors as Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with Italian industry leaders in Rome to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.

During the meetings, executives from Italian companies expressed interest in expanding their presence in India, exploring local manufacturing opportunities and strengthening partnerships with Indian organisations in sectors ranging from energy storage and industrial decarbonisation to aviation services and advanced engineering.

Letizia Magaldi, Executive Vice President of Magaldi Green Energy, told ANI that the company is keen to undertake renewable energy projects in India, manufacture its energy storage systems in the country and install pilot plants for industrial decarbonisation. "We are very keen to undertake projects in India, manufacture our energy storage systems in the country, and install pilot plants for industrial decarbonisation," she said. Magaldi said the company has been present in India for 35 years and has a strong team of Indian engineers. It is looking to invest further and expand its business in the country. "We have been in India for 35 years, and we have a very strong team of Indian engineers. We want to invest further and expand our business in the country," Magaldi added.

Luca Tosto, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Walter Tosto S.p.A., said the company had discussed its global activities and explored opportunities to expand its operations in India. He said the company is already in discussions with some large organisations in the country and hopes to take them forward. Tosto highlighted the skills of Indian professionals, saying the company currently employs around 300 people from India in Europe, including engineers, fitters, welders and other skilled workers. "We currently employ around 300 people from India in Europe, so we know very well how skilled and capable they are. We believe that expanding our operations in India could be much easier because when people work abroad, they miss their families and their home country. Being closer to home would help them feel more comfortable and make working together easier," he told ANI.

Apart from renewable energy and manufacturing, discussions also covered opportunities in India's rapidly expanding infrastructure, aviation and healthcare sectors. Goyal held an engaging discussion with Gian Piero Gagliardi, CEO of Nordimpianti Systems SRL, on strengthening cooperation in precast concrete technologies and industrial machinery. The discussions focused on opportunities arising from India's expanding infrastructure and construction sectors, with an emphasis on modern construction technologies, improving productivity and developing infrastructure for a Viksit Bharat. The minister also held an interaction with Gianni Lettieri, Chairman and CEO of Atitech, to discuss growing opportunities in India's aviation sector and explore cooperation in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aviation services. In another meeting, Goyal interacted with Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging, to discuss opportunities in medical imaging, diagnostic technologies and healthcare innovation, with a focus on technology partnerships and stronger industry linkages between India and Italy.

Goyal is on a visit to Italy from November 17 to 18 to expand bilateral trade, promote investment and deepen industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani during the two-day visit. The two ministers will also co-chair the 23rd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome on Wednesday. The latest engagement follows the 22nd JCEC session held in Brescia in June 2025, which established Joint Working Groups on automobiles and space while prioritising Industry 4.0 and sustainable mobility.

Italy is India's fourth-largest trading partner within the European Union. Indian exports to Italy increased by 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion during April-August 2026 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. India primarily exports iron, steel, metal products, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and textiles to Italy, while its major imports from the European country include machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals and metal products. (ANI)