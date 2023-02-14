Pan-Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link before March 31 deadline

If the two identification cards – Permanent Account Numbers and Aadhaar – are not linked before 31 March, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative. Here's how you can link both the documents.

If you are yet to link the two identification cards then you need to link your PAN with Aadhaar Card before March 31, 2023. If not, you won't be allowed to use it starting on April 1, 2023. The 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will stop working when the PAN card holders miss this deadline.

"It is necessary. Link it now, don't wait! All PAN holders who do not come under the exempt category must connect their permanent account numbers (PANs) with Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, according the I-T Act. The unlinked PAN will stop functioning as of April 1, 2023," according to the I-T Department's public advice.

If Aadhaar and PAN cards are not linked by 31 March 2023, people would be unable to access PAN-related services or file income tax returns. Individuals who fail to connect their PAN with Aadhaar would be subject to a punishment of Rs 1000 or a late charge, per the regulation. Till June 30, 2022, this penalty was Rs 500. The penalty was, however, later doubled on July 1, 2022.

Also Read | Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Now, there are many ways to link PAN and Aadhaar. You may easily visit the website of the Income Tax Department of India.

Step 1: To get started, just click on either incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or eportal.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2 is to sign up on the website. You should be aware that the user ID will be either your PAN or Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Enter your DOB, user ID, and password to access the portal.

Step 4: A pop-up window will open, or you may just select one of the "Quick Links" on the site.

Step 5: Choose the Link Aadhaar option from the homepage.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate to 6.5%; Know highlights from Governor's address

Step 6: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and the name that appears on your Aadhaar card.

Step 7: Now check the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box if applicable

Step 8: type the Captcha to verify

Step 9: you will then get a confirmation notification after Aadhaar and PAN card are successfully linked.

Also Read: Adani vs Hindenburg row: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI