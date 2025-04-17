Candidates keen to work with IRCTC can submit their applications through the official website, irctc.com, but they must act fast — the deadline for applying is April 25, 2025.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new recruitment drive, offering promising career opportunities for qualified candidates interested in joining the central public sector enterprise. The organization is inviting applications for managerial positions, including Manager and Assistant Manager roles, across its various departments.

Candidates keen to work with IRCTC can submit their applications through the official website, irctc.com, but they must act fast — the deadline for applying is April 25, 2025. With only a few days left, aspirants are encouraged to prepare and send in their documents without delay, as the application process is offline.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for these positions, applicants must hold a degree in Graduate Studies, B.Sc, B.Tech, or B.E. (Engineering) from a recognized university or institution. The specific educational qualification may vary slightly depending on the post applied for, but a strong technical or managerial background is generally required.

In terms of age criteria, candidates applying for these IRCTC roles should not be older than 55 years as of the last date of application. However, as per government norms, candidates belonging to reserved categories may be eligible for age relaxation.

No written exam: Selection through merit

One of the biggest attractions of this recruitment drive is that there will be no written examination. Instead, candidates will be selected based on their merit, followed by shortlisting, and an interview or document verification process. This means applicants with relevant qualifications and experience have a solid chance of getting selected purely on the basis of their profile.

This recruitment process aligns with IRCTC's focus on hiring skilled professionals who can contribute to its expanding operations in the tourism, catering, and digital services sectors. The selected candidates can expect competitive pay, with the advertised salary for these positions reportedly going up to Rs 67,000 per month.

Application process:

Candidates must submit their applications in offline mode. It is crucial to ensure all required documents are included and that the form reaches the designated IRCTC office before the deadline. Incomplete or delayed applications may lead to disqualification.