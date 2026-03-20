Kyvex, an AI company founded by Pearl Kapur, has partnered with IPL cricketer Vaibhav Arora. The Kolkata Knight Riders star joins as an investor and Sports Performance & AI Health Ambassador, merging sports, health, and AI innovation.

Kyvex Partners with IPL Star Vaibhav Arora

Kyvex, founded by Indian entrepreneur Pearl Kapur alongside Chief Technology Officer Ravindra Varna, on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Indian cricketer and IPL star Vaibhav Arora, representing the Kolkata Knight Riders. Arora joins Kyvex not only as an investor but also as the company's Sports Performance & AI Health Ambassador for India, symbolizing the growing synergy between sports, health, and artificial intelligence innovation.

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Arora on Uniting Sports, AI, and Healthcare

"I'm thrilled to join Kyvex as an investor and Sports Performance & AI Health Ambassador," said Vaibhav Arora. "Kyvex represents bold ideas and transformative action -- uniting sports, AI, and healthcare. It's inspiring to work alongside Mr. Pearl Kapur, whose leadership reflects India's potential. Together, we aim to build a globally competitive AI ecosystem that fosters excellence, both on the field and beyond."

About Kyvex and Its Leadership

Founded by Pearl Kapur, noted Indian entrepreneur, and led by Ravindra Varna, Chief Technology Officer, Kyvex stands at the forefront of healthcare, robotics technology transformation. Mr. Varna brings over 26 years of engineering and solution delivery experience from his leadership as Vice President - Engineering & Solution Delivery at Relevance Lab, where he guided a global team of 1,400+ engineers across healthcare, finance, retail, and life sciences.

The Smart AI Platform

According to company information, Kyvex's proprietary Smart AI Platform integrates Clinical CoPilot, Imaging Intelligence, and Revenue Automation, empowering hospitals, clinics, and institutions to enhance outcomes through intelligent, data-driven workflows.

Strategic Growth and Collaborations

The partnership with Vaibhav Arora builds on Kyvex's recent strategic developments, including collaborations with celebrated Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi in AI-driven creativity and entertainment, and the onboarding of venture capital leaders Pranav Sharma and Sameer Salgar, who are spearheading business development and growth initiatives across global markets.

Founder's Vision on Intelligent Wellness

Speaking about the new partnership, Pearl Kapur, Founder and CEO of Kyvex, said, "Vaibhav represents the energy, discipline, and forward-thinking mindset we champion at Kyvex. His involvement underscores how AI can shape performance -- whether in sports, healthcare, or education. Together, we're creating a movement that defines the future of intelligent wellness."

Vision for Global Transformation

Kyvex says its vision is clear -- to power healthcare and robotics transformation through indigenous AI innovation, creating technology from India, for the world.

According to company information, Kyvex is a Smart AI Platform at the intersection of healthcare, robotics and education transformation. By combining clinical intelligence, imaging AI, and smart revenue automation, Kyvex enables organizations to achieve measurable outcomes, operational efficiency, and sustainable innovation. (ANI)