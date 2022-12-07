Apple car to be introduced in 2026, likely to be most expensive product & priced around Rs 80 lakh: Report

Apple is planning to launch its most expensive product in 2026 and the Cupertino based tech giant is aiming to keep the price of the product below Rs 80 lakh. Apple is gearing up to launch the much awaited Apple car in 2026 which will be the brand’s most expensive product till date.

Apple is planning to launch its most expensive product in 2026 and the Cupertino based tech giant is aiming to keep the price of the product below Rs 80 lakh so that it can appeal to a wider audience. The top-of-the-line Mac Pro, which costs over Rs 50 lakh, is currently Apple's most costly product, but according to a recent Bloomberg report, the company is preparing to release the eagerly anticipated Apple vehicle in 2026, which will be the brand's most expensive product to date.

The Apple car has been in development for a while. The rumoured autonomous car initiative has seen some rocky times over the years under different leadership. The car was formerly believed to feature a ground-breaking design without a steering wheel or pedals, but the most recent rumour indicates that the corporation is now taking a more conventional approach.

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk will be Apple's biggest competition in the automotive industry. Price ranges for Tesla vehicles range from $47,000 to $100,000. Apple Car's base model will directly compete with Tesla's more expensive Model S if it is priced at about $100,000.

According to the report, Apple Car was planned to cost more than $120,000, but the business intends to keep the price of the car low owing to restrictions on the capability of autonomous driving. The corporation will complete the car's design by next year, the report said. Prior to the introduction in 2026, testing is probably going to start in 2025.

