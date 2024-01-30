Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: What Startups seek from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: Startup founders and CEOs expect measures that stimulate growth, encourage innovation, and contribute to the overall progress of the startup ecosystem.

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: What startups seek from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    In the lead-up to the Interim Budget, startups expect measures that foster innovation, simplify regulatory processes, and provide financial support. Startup founders shared insights with Asianet Newsable on the collective aspirations of the entrepreneurial community as they look towards an interim budget that can propel growth, encourage risk-taking, and address industry-specific challenges.

    Manas Pal, Co-Founder of PedalStart

    As the co-founder of a startup dedicated to empowering fellow founders, Manas Pal's pre-budget expectations revolve around creating an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. He urges the government to focus on simplifying regulatory processes, offering tax incentives, and providing affordable capital for early-stage ventures. Pal emphasizes the importance of a conducive ecosystem for research and development, supporting emerging technologies, and promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

    Veeky Ganguly, CEO of VarcoLeg Care

    Ganguly, heading a digital health tech company, anticipates a budget that enhances the accessibility of healthcare through innovation. His expectations include increased funding for research and development in medical technologies, a spotlight on digital health initiatives, and policy measures simplifying the adoption of health technologies. Ganguly stresses the importance of streamlined regulatory processes, incentives for healthcare providers to embrace digital solutions, and a commitment to skill development in the healthcare sector.

    Sahil Jain, Co-Founder of Techno Companion

    In the startup realm, Sahil Jain sees the budget as a pivotal chapter in the entrepreneurial journey. His expectations align with the collective hopes of innovators seeking a conducive ecosystem. Jain emphasizes the significance of tax reforms, simplified regulatory frameworks, and increased access to funding. He envisions a budget that encourages risk-taking, fosters creativity, and provides strategic foresight for the growth of software development services.

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 5 ways to boost export growth

    Interim Budget 2024: Will new personal tax regime be made more better?

    Interim Budget 2024: Four anticipated Income Tax benefits in Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt avv

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt

    Interim Budget 2024 What is an Economy Survey Will it be made public on January 31 gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: What is an Economy Survey? Will it be made public on January 31?

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 5 ways to boost export growth

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 5 ways to boost export growth

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 6 ways to accelerate India's clean energy transition

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: 6 ways to accelerate India's clean energy transition

    Explained: Evergrande, world's most indebted developer, faces liquidation; Global real estate in turmoil avv

    Explained: Evergrande, world's most indebted developer, faces liquidation; Global real estate in turmoil

    Recent Stories

    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH) avv

    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH)

    I want to hug my son tight Shikhar Dhawan opens up about struggles to meet Zoravar (WATCH) snt

    'I want to hug my son tight': Shikhar Dhawan opens up about struggles to meet Zoravar (WATCH)

    Karnataka shocker: Drunk man allegedly rapes 6-year-old girl in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka shocker: Drunk man allegedly rapes 6-year-old girl in Tumkur

    India nominates 'Maratha Military Landscapes' for UNESCO world heritage list 2024-25 AJR

    India nominates 'Maratha Military Landscapes' for UNESCO world heritage list 2024-25

    Bengaluru: Police remove green flag hoisted at Shivajinagar amid Hanuman flag controversy vkp

    Bengaluru: Police remove green flag hoisted at Shivajinagar amid Hanuman flag controversy

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon