Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: What startups seek from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: Startup founders and CEOs expect measures that stimulate growth, encourage innovation, and contribute to the overall progress of the startup ecosystem.

In the lead-up to the Interim Budget, startups expect measures that foster innovation, simplify regulatory processes, and provide financial support. Startup founders shared insights with Asianet Newsable on the collective aspirations of the entrepreneurial community as they look towards an interim budget that can propel growth, encourage risk-taking, and address industry-specific challenges.

Manas Pal, Co-Founder of PedalStart

As the co-founder of a startup dedicated to empowering fellow founders, Manas Pal's pre-budget expectations revolve around creating an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. He urges the government to focus on simplifying regulatory processes, offering tax incentives, and providing affordable capital for early-stage ventures. Pal emphasizes the importance of a conducive ecosystem for research and development, supporting emerging technologies, and promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

Veeky Ganguly, CEO of VarcoLeg Care

Ganguly, heading a digital health tech company, anticipates a budget that enhances the accessibility of healthcare through innovation. His expectations include increased funding for research and development in medical technologies, a spotlight on digital health initiatives, and policy measures simplifying the adoption of health technologies. Ganguly stresses the importance of streamlined regulatory processes, incentives for healthcare providers to embrace digital solutions, and a commitment to skill development in the healthcare sector.

Sahil Jain, Co-Founder of Techno Companion

In the startup realm, Sahil Jain sees the budget as a pivotal chapter in the entrepreneurial journey. His expectations align with the collective hopes of innovators seeking a conducive ecosystem. Jain emphasizes the significance of tax reforms, simplified regulatory frameworks, and increased access to funding. He envisions a budget that encourages risk-taking, fosters creativity, and provides strategic foresight for the growth of software development services.

