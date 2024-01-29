Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: EV Industry seeks bold initiatives, strategic allocations

    In anticipation of Budget 2024, GreenCell Mobility's CEO, Devndra Chawla, has proposed key measures to boost India's electric vehicle (EV) market

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: EV Industry seeks bold initiatives, strategic allocations
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Ahead of the Interim Budget 2024 presentation, Devndra Chawla, the CEO and Managing Director of GreenCell Mobility has laid out essential imperatives crucial for the sustained growth of India's vibrant electric vehicle (EV) market. Highlighting the need for long-term development, Chawla has proposed several significant recommendations to the government. Foremost among them is securing permanent viability gap funding for financially strained State Transport Units (STUs) and establishing credit guarantee systems to mitigate lending risks. 

    The GreenCell Mobility CEO stressed the importance of according an infrastructure sector tag for financing electric mobility projects, along with proposing a capital expenditure subsidy for private bus operators engaged in deploying e-buses on intercity routes. Furthermore, he called for categorizing e-mobility loans as Priority Sector Lending and introducing incentives for battery recycling to reduce interest rates and foster sustainability.

    Addressing the need for standardization, Chawla emphasized the importance of Green Energy Open Access Rules, toll exemptions for e-buses, and setting consistent prices for e-bus depots to create a conducive environment. 

    Additional initiatives proposed include wayside charging infrastructure on national highways, specialized facilities at transport hubs, and strategic highway adoption plans for pure e-bus operations, showcasing GreenCell Mobility's commitment to sustainable mobility. The plan also includes opening up STU depots to private e-buses, streamlining freight transportation, and optimizing charging costs through regulatory measures, aligning with the national commitment to environmentally friendly solutions.

    Chawla lauded the success of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) subsidy, particularly FAME 2, with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore. As of December 21, 2023, FAME 2 has subsidized approximately 12,16,380 autos, amounting to Rs 5,422 crore, underscoring its significant impact. 

    The CEO also commended the government's commitment to boosting manufacturing and exports, evident through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for automobiles, auto components, Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC), and battery storage.

    In a bid to enhance cost-effectiveness and sustainability, GreenCell Mobility strongly recommended a 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on lithium-ion batteries, EV spare parts, and components. The CEO highlighted the critical need for standardizing battery switching and addressing low-cost finance challenges to ensure the industry's long-term growth. 

    Acknowledging the government's achievements in alternate fuels, renewable energy, and manufacturing through PLI programs like the Biofuel Policy and National Green Hydrogen Policy, with a potential investment exceeding Rs 8 trillion, Chawla emphasized the significance of these projects.

    Recognizing the surging demand for electric vehicles, Chawla stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to develop e-mobility infrastructure, particularly charging stations. He also urged the government to continue the support and come up with pragmatic initiatives to propel the EV industry to unprecedented heights of success.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world gcw

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world

    Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman set to break Manmohan Singh's record

    Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman set to break Manmohan Singh's record

    Foxconn CEO Young Liu honoured with Padma Bhushan Heres why gcw

    Foxconn CEO Young Liu honoured with Padma Bhushan; Here's why

    Budget 2024: Four anticipated Income Tax benefits in Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget vkp

    Budget 2024: Four anticipated Income Tax benefits in Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget

    India Inc's wishlist for Interim Budget 2024: GST, subsidies and affordable housing in focus snt

    India Inc's wishlist for Interim Budget 2024: GST, subsidies and affordable housing in focus

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj rkn

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj

    IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall, severe cold wave predicted in Northern part of India; Train services disrupted AJR

    IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall, severe cold wave predicted in Northern part of India; Train services disrupted

    Kerala news live 29 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kozhikode Special Court to hear petition on screening of documentary on Koodathayi case

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ends terms with PR agency, accuses them of dishonesty RKK

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ends terms with PR agency, accuses them of dishonesty

    69 Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi win Best Supporting Actors RKK

    69 Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi win Best Supporting Actors

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon