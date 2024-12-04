IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

IndiGo refuted claims of being ranked among the world's worst airlines, citing DGCA data showing high punctuality and low complaint ratios. The airline questioned the credibility of the AirHelp report due to unclear methodology and lack of transparency regarding Indian sample size.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 8:13 PM IST

Low-cost airline IndiGo on Wednesday refuted findings of a report which claimed that IndiGo has been ranked among the world's worst airlines this year. The domestic airline was ranked rather low in the 'AirHelp Score report 2024', ranking 103rd out of 109. Additionally, the survey placed Air Asia at 94th and Air India at 61st.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation watchdog, releases monthly statistics on airline punctuality and consumer complaints, according to a statement from IndiGo. "IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations," the airline stated.

It said that the data from the study conducted by the EU claim processing company AirHelp "casts doubt on its credibility because it does not report the sample size from India, nor does it take into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry."

"As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers," stated the aerospace company.

The Tata Group-run Air India carried over 1.64 crore passengers with a market share of 13.9% during the nine-month period (January-September), whereas IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, transported over 7.25 crore passengers with a market share of 61.3%.

With its fleet of more than 380 aircraft, the airline is operating around 2,100 daily flights and connecting over 85 domestic destinations and more than 30 international destinations. Brussels Airlines, Qatar Airways and United Airlines occupy the top three spots in the AirHelp report.

Data from January through October was included in the annual report of AirHelp, a business that specializes in passenger compensation claims. It ranked the airlines based on worldwide customer claims, on-time performance, and traveler input from 54 countries, evaluating things like crew service, food quality, and chair comfort.

Latest Videos
