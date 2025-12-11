The GTRI has urged India to be cautious about giving concessions on agriculture or GMO products in ongoing trade talks with the US. This comes after a US official called India a 'difficult nut to crack' but also praised its 'best ever' offers.

India must insist on balanced outcomes in the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States and remain extremely cautious about extending concessions on agricultural crops or genetically modified (GMO) products, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has said in a detailed note.

US Calls India 'Difficult Nut to Crack' But Praises Offers

The GTRI noted this after U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, while briefing the U.S. Senate, stated that India continues to be "a very difficult nut to crack" in trade negotiations, particularly on accepting U.S. exports of certain row crops and meat products. He informed senators that the U.S. trade team is currently in New Delhi working with Indian authorities to expand market access, especially in agriculture. Greer added that despite challenges, India has been "quite forward-leaning" in recent talks and that the offers currently on the table are "the best we've ever received as a country," positioning New Delhi as a viable alternative market for American exporters. He also said Washington is pushing to increase sales of biofuels derived from soybeans.

GTRI Urges Caution and Balanced Outcomes

According to GTRI, row crops refer to globally traded, large-scale agricultural commodities grown in mechanised rows such as corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, rice, sugarcane, barley, sorghum and canola. Many of these products are politically sensitive in India due to their link with farmer livelihoods and food security.

GTRI stated "New Delhi must insist on balance, not optics and should remain extremely cautious about giving concessions on agriculture crops or GMO products. If the U.S. is serious about partnership, it should first cut the punitive tariff on Indian exports from 50 per cent to 25 per cent".

GTRI noted that USTR's testimony provides an authentic glimpse into the ongoing U.S.-India trade discussions, but the narrative so far largely reflects Washington's expectations from India. The talks appear heavily focused on opening India's markets for U.S. farm produce and biofuels, with little clarity on what the U.S. is ready to offer in terms of market access for Indian exports.

The think tank said Greer's remark that India's proposal is "the best the U.S. has ever received" is difficult to accept, especially when countries like Malaysia have conceded even core policy space in their trade agreements with Washington. It added that New Delhi must prioritise balance over optics in negotiations. India should be extremely cautious about granting concessions on agricultural and GMO-related products, given their domestic sensitivity.

Avoid Binding Commitments Amid US Legal Uncertainty

The note further advised that India should avoid making any binding commitments in the ongoing talks until the U.S. Supreme Court delivers its verdict on President Donald Trump's tariff authority. The decision, GTRI said, could significantly reshape the entire negotiating landscape overnight, making premature concessions risky for New Delhi. (ANI)