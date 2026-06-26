Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth, urging business leaders to leverage the deal to deepen collaboration and boost trade and investment.

India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth and prosperity on both sides, said Piyush Goyal Union Commerce Minister.

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Taking to his X account, Goyal shared that he discussed how the India-UK CETA will unlock growth opportunities for both the countries while addressing business leaders and investors from both India and UK. "Spoke about how the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth & prosperity on both sides."

Furthermore, the Minister had also urged the market participants to utilize the full potential of the major deal for strengthening the economic ties between the two nations. "Urged them to leverage the full potential of this landmark agreement to deepen collaboration, boost trade & investment flows, and drive innovation across sectors," he wrote on X.

The India-UK CETA is expected to play a key role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation by facilitating trade and investment flows and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Key Details of the India-UK CETA

India and the United Kingdom have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), to deepen economic cooperation and boost trade and investment between the two countries. The agreement was signed by Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds following the successful conclusion of negotiations announced on May 6, 2025. by 2030.

Major Benefits for Indian Exports and Services

Under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK--covering nearly the entire trade value--will receive duty-free market access.

Beyond trade in goods, the agreement significantly expands cooperation in the services sector, one of India's key economic strengths. India exported services worth over USD 19.8 billion to the UK in 2023, as per a statement by GoI.

The agreement streamlines entry for contractual service suppliers, business visitors, intra-corporate transferees and independent professionals, facilitating greater cross-border movement of skilled talent and creating new opportunities for Indian service providers in the UK.