India's wholesale inflation rose to 9.87% in June 2026 from 9.68% in May, driven by food and fuel costs. WPI Food Index inflation saw a notable uptick, climbing to 6.14% from the 4.49% reported in the previous month.

India's wholesale inflation accelerated slightly in June, driven by rising costs for food and fuel. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the annual rate of inflation based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 9.87 per cent on a year-on-year basis for June 2026, up from the 9.68 per cent recorded in May 2026.

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The headline index for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June from 109.9 in the previous month.

Key Inflation Drivers

Government data indicated that the primary drivers behind the wholesale price pressures during the month included mineral oils containing petroleum products, food articles, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products.

Breakdown by Economic Group

The Ministry stated that the year-on-year inflation rates for major economic groups showed mixed trends during the month. "YoY inflation rates for major groups, namely, Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products are 7.0 per cent, 27.41 per cent, and 7.48 per cent, respectively in June 2026, compared to 4.99 per cent, 30.33 per cent, and 7.48 per cent, respectively in May 2026," the Ministry report noted.

The indices for these specific segments moved to 116.1 for primary articles, 111.1 for fuel and power, and 107.8 for manufactured products. In May, these indices stood at 113.7, 113, and 107.8, respectively.

Food Price Inflation

Wholesale food prices experienced a notable uptick during the month. The WPI Food Index, which carries a total weight of 24.99 per cent and combines food articles from primary goods with manufactured food items, registered a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.14 per cent in June, climbing from the 4.49 per cent reported in May.

Producer Price Index Data

Alongside the wholesale price indicators, the government released data for the Output Producer Price Index (PPI). The All India Output PPI for all commodities reached 109.9 in June, up from 109.6 in May. Within this category, the specific indices for agriculture, forestry, and fishing stood at 114.1, mining and quarrying at 121.5, manufactured products at 109.2, and electricity at 92.0.

Data Revisions and Methodology

The government also revised its previous data for April 2026. The final wholesale inflation rate for April was revised upward to 8.36 per cent from the earlier provisional estimate of 8.26 per cent, with the final commodity index adjusted to 108.9. Similarly, the final index for the Output PPI for April was revised to 108.8 from the provisional 108.6.

The Ministry noted that the provisional June wholesale index was compiled with a weighted response rate of 82.6 per cent, while the final April data achieved a 97.5 per cent response rate.

The next round of provisional indices for the month of July is scheduled for release on August 14. (ANI)