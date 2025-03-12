India's wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report

Within food, vegetable prices are estimated to have dropped by 12 per cent month-on-month. However, edible oil prices saw a slight increase during the month. Additionally, manufactured food prices remained stable as the prices of key inputs like sugar and edible oil showed only a mild rise.

Indias wholesale inflation likely dropped to 2% in February from 2.3% in January: Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is expected to decline to 2 per cent in February 2025 from 2.3 per cent in January, primarily due to a drop in oil prices and a seasonal decline in food prices, according to a report by Union Bank of India. The report highlighted that the moderation in WPI inflation is largely driven by a fall in vegetable prices, which is a key component of food inflation.

It said "Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is expected to moderate to 2.0 per cent (y/y) in Feb'25, low from 2.3 per cent in previous month, due to cooling in oil prices and seasonal drop in food prices".

Within food, vegetable prices are estimated to have dropped by 12 per cent month-on-month. However, edible oil prices saw a slight increase during the month. Additionally, manufactured food prices remained stable as the prices of key inputs like sugar and edible oil showed only a mild rise.

The report also added that the fuel index, which tracks price changes in petroleum products, is expected to remain in the negative zone in February. This decline follows a slight increase in the past two months.

The report attributed the fall in fuel prices to global economic concerns under the second term of U.S. President Donald Trump, which have led to a decrease in oil demand. Meanwhile, core WPI--which excludes food and fuel--also showed signs of moderation in February. A decline in global energy prices contributed to the easing of inflationary pressures. However, a surge in metal prices limited the extent of the decline.

Core WPI reflects the price movements in non-food manufactured products, which are closely linked to global commodity prices. Since more than 40 per cent of raw materials used in manufacturing are imported, any changes in global commodity prices have a direct impact on domestic inflation.

Looking ahead, the report stated that WPI inflation is expected to continue its downward trend due to softening fuel and commodity prices worldwide. Additionally, seasonal cooling in food prices is likely to contribute to lower inflation levels.

However, the report cautioned that ongoing trade wars and disruptions in global supply chains could influence future price trends. The impact of these factors will be closely monitored in the coming months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nifty Sensex steady as global markets face pressure; Trump downplays recession risks AJR

Nifty, Sensex steady as global markets face pressure; Trump downplays recession risks

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation AJR

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum AJR

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum

Amazon Apple Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion gcw

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries AJR

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries

Recent Stories

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH) shk

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for Indias Champions Trophy heroes upon return? HRD

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for India's Champions Trophy heroes upon return?

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features gcw

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon