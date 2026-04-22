India's textile exports, including handicrafts, recorded a 2.1% growth in FY 2025-26, reaching Rs 3,16,334.9 crore. Ready-Made Garments (RMG) remained the top contributor, growing by 2.9%, underscoring sustained global demand for Indian products.

India's textile exports, including handicrafts, recorded a growth of 2.1 per cent in FY 2025-26, reaching Rs 3,16,334.9 crore compared to Rs 3,09,859.3 crore in the previous financial year, according to data released by the Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday. The steady performance highlights sustained global demand for Indian textile products and the continued competitiveness of the sector across major product categories, data stated.

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Segment-Wise Export Performance

The data underlines that within the major segments, Ready-Made Garments (RMG) continued to be the largest contributor to India's textile exports. The segment rose from Rs 1,35,427.6 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 1,39,349.6 crore in FY 2025-26, registering a growth of 2.9 per cent.

The ministry said that the cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products reported stable performance, with exports increasing marginally from Rs 1,02,002.8 crore to Rs 1,02,399.7 crore, reflecting a growth of 0.4 per cent. Man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups posted relatively stronger growth of 3.6 per cent, rising from Rs 41,196 crore to Rs 42,687.8 crore during the same period.

The data highlights that in the value-added segment, handicrafts excluding handmade carpets emerged as the fastest-growing category among major segments, expanding by 6.1 per cent from Rs 14,945.5 crore to Rs 15,855.1 crore.

Geographical Expansion and Key Markets

The ministry noted that export growth was recorded in over 120 destinations between April 2025 and February 2026 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, indicating broad-based geographical expansion of India's textile export basket. Key export markets showed notable increases, including the United Arab Emirates (22.3 per cent), United Kingdom (7.8 per cent), Germany (9.9 per cent), Spain (15.5 per cent), Japan (20.6 per cent), Egypt (38.3 per cent), Nigeria (21.4 per cent), Senegal (54.4 per cent), and Sudan (205.6 per cent).

Government Support and Trade Agreements

The government has supported the sector through export facilitation and remission measures, including the extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme and the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme beyond March 31, 2026. India's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) agenda also witnessed significant developments during 2025-26, with agreements involving EFTA TEPA, UK CETA, Oman CEPA, New Zealand FTA announcement, and India-EU FTA conclusion, which are expected to enhance market access and strengthen global value chain integration for the textile sector.

The ministry said the continued export growth reflects policy support, expanding global reach, and rising opportunities for value-added textile products. (ANI)