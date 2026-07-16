India's real estate sector saw a record USD 8.5 billion in equity capital inflows in H1 2026, a 32% YoY increase. A CBRE report attributes the growth to land and development site acquisitions, along with built-up office assets.

India's real estate sector recorded equity capital inflows of USD 8.5 billion in the first half of 2026, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year rise as compared with USD 6.4 billion in H1 2025. This represents the highest half-yearly figure on record for the industry, according to a report by CBRE.

The growth was underpinned by sustained momentum in land and development site acquisitions, along with built-up office assets. Data from the report noted that total inflows stood at USD 3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, remaining broadly stable compared with the same quarter in the previous year. During this quarter, land and development sites alongside built-up office assets collectively accounted for about 94 per cent of overall equity investment inflows.

Expert Commentary on Market Resilience

"This momentum reflects the underlying resilience and depth of India's real estate capital markets," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, the Middle East & Africa, CBRE. "Domestic investors have continued to demonstrate strong conviction in the sector's long-term fundamentals, even as the broader environment remains dynamic," Magazine added. "We expect this momentum to carry into the second half of the year, with select foreign capital expected to re-engage as global conditions stabilise."

Domestic Capital Dominates Q2 Investments

Domestic capital drove about 92 per cent of investment inflows in Q2, while global investors accounted for the remainder. Developers led the total capital infusion with a share of about 34 per cent, followed closely by domestic institutional investors at about 32 per cent. Overall capital inflows from institutional investors increased by 51 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2026. Regionally, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai accounted for a cumulative share of about 60 per cent of total inflows during the quarter.

Sustained Growth and Investor Intent

"India's real estate investment landscape continues to demonstrate sustained growth with strong institutional investments in core assets and hectic activity in land transactions," said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director & Co-Head, Capital Markets, India, CBRE. "Global investors and domestic players have been unanimous in their aggressive intent in expanding their real estate portfolios across all asset classes," Kumar stated. "We expect the market to sustain this momentum going forward on account of a sophisticated capital pool that is now deeply committed to the Indian Real Estate Market."

Focus on Key Asset Classes

The report also showed that more than 88 per cent of total capital flows into site and land acquisitions were deployed towards residential and office developments, with the balance committed to data centres, mixed-use, and industrial and logistics projects. Furthermore, investment and development platforms worth approximately USD 1.6 billion were set up in the residential and office sectors. CBRE projected that the real estate sector is poised for sustained investment momentum through the rest of 2026, supported by steady capital inflows into both built-up asset acquisitions and new project development. (ANI)