Stakeholders at a CII conclave urged for stronger collaboration between government, industry, and academia to accelerate India's NewSpace economy. Experts stressed the need for deeper engagement to commercialise research and build a skilled workforce.

Emphasising the critical role of collaboration in advancing India's rapidly evolving space sector, stakeholders from government, industry and academia on Tuesday underscored the need to strengthen partnerships to accelerate the country's NewSpace economy.

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At a conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with IN-SPACe, experts highlighted that deeper industry-academia engagement would be key to translating research and innovation into commercially viable outcomes, while also building a future-ready workforce.

A Sunrise Sector with Ambitious Goals

Chairman of IN-SPACe, Dr Pawan Goenka, described the space sector as a "sunrise sector" that has undergone significant transformation in recent years. "While the sector is six decades old, it has transformed tremendously... with over 400 startups and deep-tech development, India is now a global leader," he said. However, he stressed that achieving the projected USD 44 billion space economy by 2033 would require a stronger role from academia in education, incubation and advanced research. He further noted that nearly "100,000 engineers are expected to join the space industry in the next five years," adding that initiatives such as Antariksh Prayogshala, CANSAT programmes and model rocketry are helping bridge existing gaps.

India's Growing Global Stature

Former UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted India's growing stature in the global space ecosystem, stating that the sector has become "India's most visible scientific achievement." He said, "India has proven that mission clarity and institutional patience can create global capabilities," pointing to advancements in deep-space missions and Earth observation. He also underlined the importance of policy reforms and skilled manpower to translate lab-level research into real-world deployment.

The Triple Helix Model for Innovation

Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, Dr Prateek Sharma, emphasised the importance of the "Triple Helix Model" involving industry, academia and government. He noted that academia offers a unique advantage in innovation, stating, "In academia, 100 experiments may fail so the 101st can succeed," while industry focuses on commercialisation. He added that education reforms like NEP-2020 are helping align academic output with industry requirements.

Focus on Commercialisation of Research

Highlighting the need for commercialisation of research, IN-SPACe Promotion Directorate Director Dr Vinod Kumar said, "Academia produces excellent patents and research, but these must be translated into commercial success," announcing multiple initiatives, including an industry-ready B.Tech curriculum and faculty development programmes.

Industry Perspectives on Growth and Gaps

CII National Committee on Space Chairman Apparao Mallavarapu said the synergy between stakeholders has "fundamentally expanded the dynamics of the space ecosystem," enabling smoother conversion of scientific advancements into industrial applications. Echoing similar views, Bellatrix Aerospace Founder and CEO Rohan M Ganapathy described the sector's growth as a "magical transformation" over the past decade. He noted that while innovation often begins in academia, "promising research struggles to find a path to commercialisation," stressing the need for stronger institutional support and coordination.

Fostering Collaboration through MoUs

The event also saw the signing of MoUs aimed at boosting collaboration in curriculum development and research. Over 200 experts from across the space ecosystem participated, focusing on accelerating innovation, skill development and collaborative research in the sector. (ANI)