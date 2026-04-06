India's metal and mining sector is set for a recovery, says an Anand Rathi report. The growth is driven by strong domestic demand and higher commodity prices, despite global supply disruptions. India is central to the global ferrous growth story.

India's metal and mining sector is poised for a near-term recovery, supported by improving domestic demand and a rebound in commodity prices, even as global geopolitical disruptions continue to shape supply dynamics, according to a recent report by Anand Rathi.

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India's Strong Position in Global Metals Cycle

The report highlighted that India remains structurally well-placed in the global metals cycle, driven by strong internal consumption trends. "India remains at the center of the global ferrous growth story, underpinned by strong infrastructure spending, continued urbanization, and manufacturing-led expansion," the report noted.

Steel Price Recovery to Aid Profitability

A sharp recovery in steel prices since December 2025 is expected to drive improved profitability across the ferrous segment in the fourth quarter of FY26. Domestic steel prices have risen significantly, providing a cushion against rising input costs such as coking coal and iron ore.

Global Supply Chains and Geopolitical Impact

At the same time, geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have disrupted global supply chains, influencing commodity markets. The report pointed out that "ongoing disruptions in the Middle East have impacted ~9% of global aluminum supply," leading to a notable surge in aluminum prices. These disruptions, along with elevated freight costs, have also supported iron ore prices globally, even amid high inventory levels, indicating a shift in traditional pricing dynamics.

Financial Outlook: EBITDA Growth Expected

Despite cost pressures from higher raw material prices and logistics expenses, the report expects improved realizations to offset margin impacts. Sector-wide EBITDA is projected to grow strongly, supported by better pricing and steady demand.

Future Outlook and Risks

Looking ahead, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Sustained domestic demand, policy support such as safeguard duties, and global supply constraints are likely to underpin earnings momentum into early FY27. However, risks from volatile input costs, trade barriers, and prolonged geopolitical instability remain key monitorables.

Overall, the report suggests that India's metal and mining sector is entering a phase of cyclical recovery, with domestic fundamentals helping buffer external uncertainties. (ANI)